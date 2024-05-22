I’m Obsessed With Kelly Rowland’s Cannes Film Festival Style

Getty Images

Kelly Rowland never ceases to amaze us. Over at the Cannes Film Festival, the singer is showing attendees and fans what it takes to breathe some life into the red carpet. One look in particular has us transfixed. Yesterday when attending the Marcello Mio debut Rowland appeared in an exquisite fiery red gown by Anamika Khanna.

The lustrous gown worn by Rowland was comprised of an assortment of curve-hugging fabrics all in one tone: fire engine red. It seemingly floated on her figure in images she took ahead of arriving to the red carpet. Paired with Kelly’s frock were jewels by Messika. The necklace she wore, bracelet and drop earrings featured striking diamonds. Her ensemble which was accompanied by Rowland’s cherry white bob and a natural look by celebrity makeup artist Sir John birthed an incredibly stylish fashion moment.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

There’s even more proof of Rowland’s status as a style star. Today in Cannes for the premiere of Le Comte De Monte-Cristo she donned a brilliant white off-shoulder gown. The waist of the gown included a metallic silver embellishment. Though the train wasn’t lengthy this moment was as equally fashionable as the look she wore yesterday. On her neck, she wore a minimalistic silver necklace which was elegantly paired with mod-ish circle earrings.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Since Rowland is never one to shy away from expressing herself through style, her Cannes Film Festival looks come as no surprise to us. In recent months she’s made appearances in expressive pieces by Charles Harbison, Louis Vuitton, and more. Kollin Carter is one of the stylists she regularly works with–with him memorable instances ensue.

Red however is one hue that we love to see her in. A few months ago, ahead of the release of her latest film Mea Culpa, for a press event she wore a bright red leather set with a matching fur coat. In another instance, she was an office siren in a sleek white outfit made up of an oversized blazer and matching trousers. This level of versatility is why we cherish each moment Rowland brings us.