We're Really Into Zoe Saldana’s Cannes Film Festival Style

Getty Images

The 77th annual Cannes Film Festival set in France had celebrities out and about in chic ensembles, including actress Zoe Saldana. Each year, the festival unveils lauded fashion moments. Saldana has proven that she is up for the challenge. She was seen on the red carpet sporting mainly Saint Laurent which came to fruition by her stylist Petra Flannery. Saldana’s pivotal style showcased in Cannes is key to the debut of her latest film Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Zoe Saldana attends the “Emilia Perez” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Her first appearance evoked an old Hollywood feeling with her strapless black gown with blush pink bows and a voluminous train as an added detail. The rounded aspect at the top of her dress was an exquisite touch to an already girlish presentation with the double bow additions. Even her jewelry was playful with her green and pink stone gold textured bracelet and thick gold chain necklace.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Zoe Saldana attends the Emilia Perez Film Party at JW Marriott Cannes on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by JM/Getty Images for Saint Laurent)

Next, later in the evening for an Emilia Perez party, she donned a striking semi-transparent dress in black that fell right below her knees. This ensemble was accentuated by a Saint Laurent logo clutch and strappy sandals also in black. The red bra that was peaking out was a stellar choice too.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

On her second day, Saldana played up her sensual side in an office siren-inspired outfit. While each piece was muted and monochromatic, layered against each other, they offered dimension to her ensemble. Her plunging neckline top was worn underneath a blazer in a darker hue all while her sheer cream-colored skirt extended her sultriness. Her pointed-toe deep brown heels were the right pop of color without compromising her outfit’s cohesiveness. Her diamond tennis necklace by De Beers added a fitting touch.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 19: Zoe Saldana attends the 2024 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

For her second day in Cannes Saldana donned an elegant and effortless outfit for the evening. Flannery played with the concept of minimalism. The slit cutouts on Saldana’s chest paired with the V-neckline, and cinched wrist details on the dress were excellent. The wrist detail gave the illusion that her sleeves were billowing in movement and the satin fabric of the dress caught the light exquisitely. In hand, she carried a textured black leather clutch. She also wore a chain link diamond-adorned choker and matching gold bangles on both wrists for her jewelry.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Zoe Saldana attends the Kering Women in Motion Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Hotel on May 20, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Her latest look was filled with subtle experimentation, from her satin skirt that gave an aura and her off-the-shoulder black lace top to add more texture and dimension to her outfit. On foot, she wore a mesh pair of black pointed-toe pumps and added to her look with an interesting pair of glasses. Saldana’s eyewear was clear and frameless with the lenses shaped as wings. Flannery added a simple pair of small gold hoop earrings to complete this moment.

These looks have us wondering what other red carpet moments to expect from Saint Laurent and who the next muse will be. Flannery excelled at creating a series of stylish moments for Saldana. We feel she exceeded any expectations that may have been placed upon her.