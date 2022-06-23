kate spade new york Launches ‘Celebrate Pride Campaign’ And Continues Partnership With The Trevor Project

kate spade new york is no stranger to community outreach and advocacy when it comes to the LGBTQIA+ community. Now, the acclaimed fashion brand has revved it up a notch for June in celebration of Pride Month. In support of the LGBTQ+ community, kate spade new york launched its “Celebrate with Pride” campaign with the release of a video-first content series across its website and social channels.

The “Celebrate with Pride” campaign, which openly invites the LGBTQIA+ community to share personal anecdotes pertaining to their mental health, features an iconic cast of LGBTQIA+ individuals such as Dr. Ashley Elliott , Crystal Anderson, model Emira D’Spain, and singer-songwriter Justin Vivian Bond. In addition to sharing their own mental health journeys, the panelists discuss the intersection of Pride and advice they’d offer to LGBTQIA+ youth who may be struggling with their own identity.

“It’s crucial for fashion brands to use their platforms to support the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and – most importantly – maintain that support throughout the year. Now more than ever, brands must show up for their communities in the most authentic way with positive and inclusive representation,” kate spade new york‘s Chief Marketing Officer Jenny Campbell told ESSENCE.

As she talked about the ‘Celebrate with Pride’ series, Campbell reflected on the candid discussion between the LGBTQ+ community members about fashion and beauty as a means of self-expression and identity, and how it boosts their mental health, during and beyond Pride. “Fashion is a specific, visual way for people to express their identity outwardly – to instantly create, and adapt and recreate, their own narrative, with agency,” Campbell added. “We wanted to share those authentic, diverse LGBTQ+ perspectives, through the lens of our own brand pillars of joy, mental health, and empowerment, specifically around Pride. We are continuously inspired by the expression of fashion in the LGBTQ+ community, which influences our approach to product design – especially around Pride – and our inclusive marketing efforts.”

Moreover, in celebration of the continued partnership with The Trevor Project for a third year, kate spade new york announced its commitment of $150,000 to support the life-saving crisis services offered, including a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text services. “We have an incredible partnership with The Trevor Project that illuminates our shared missions to provide mental health resources to LGBTQ+ youth in need across the globe,” Campbell continued. “The Trevor Project continues to serve the LGBTQ+ community with mental health services that are more important now than ever, and we are honored to be [a] long-standing partner of this organization and all they do.”

“kate spade new york has made a powerful commitment to furthering awareness around mental health experiences – a cause that is intrinsic to its brand identity. Their generous support of our work to end LGBTQ youth suicide demonstrates a tangible effort to make a real impact to create a better world for LGBTQ young people,” Muneer Panjwani, VP of Institutional Partnerships at The Trevor Project, told ESSENCE about the fashion brand’s continued support of their organization. “We wouldn’t be able to operate and scale our life-saving work without support from brands like kate spade new york.”

This year, The Trevor Project’s “Stories of Pride” campaign celebrates stories of strength, resilience, and connection that mold and empower LGBTQ+ young people’s sense of pride and help them live life as their authentic selves in the world. “When a visible brand amplifies LGBTQ experiences, it can create a groundswell of support and affirmation for the community. For LGBTQ young people, in particular, it’s important to remember that many find themselves in unsupportive home environments and communities – so a brand like kate spade new york’s loud support for their existence may be one of the only affirming messages they receive,” Panjawni noted.

“The Trevor Project’s research has found that more than half of youth said brands who support the LGBTQ community positively impact how they feel about being LGBTQ.”

In addition to the “Celebrate with Pride” campaign, kate spade new york will donate 10% of net profits from the newly launched 2022 Rainbow collection across mainline and off-price channels directly to The Trevor Project to help provide suicide prevention and mental health resources to LGBTQ+ youth. The 2022 Rainbow Assortment, which includes a large tote, a sweatshirt, and an array of jewelry retails between $48 – $278 and is available now on katespade.com. Visit the full Rainbow shop HERE.

Watch below to hear creative agency owner Crystal Anderson, beauty influencer Emira D’Spain and cabaret performer Justin Vivian Bond, in intimate conversations moderated by the director of clinical psychology Dr. Vivid, around mental health.