Karrueche Tran Chats Latest Project With PrettyLittleThing

Right before we brought in the new year, Karrueche Tran dropped a sporty collection with online retailer PrettyLitttleThing. The affordable fashion brand had a collaborative 2020, dropping capsule collections with Jordyn Woods, Lil Kim, Saweetie, and Doja Cat, to name just a few. Ending the year with Tran, we are sure 2021 will be filled with more surprises from the company.

“I worked closely with the PLT design team to make sure everything was perfect. Now the collection is finally here and I couldn’t be more excited,” Tran exclusively tells ESSENCE. “This collection has pieces all women can wear, not just for working out, but for everyday activities.”

Last week, the actress and entrepreneur closed out 2020 by debuting the 62-piece athleisure collection. With health and wellness at the top of the resolution list for many in the new year, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. The capsule launch introduces a range of on-trend earth tones, including A/W favorites like chocolate brown, nudes and caramel hues, along with a few select pieces in all black. Tran was excited to revel that the logistics of the collection were sorted out in the U.K., which also serves as headquarters for PrettyLittleThing.

“I remember going to the UK for our first creative meeting and I was so excited,” she added. “I brought samples of some of my favorite fabrics.”

Despite the many ups and downs of last year that felt much like a roller coaster for most, Tran also wrapped up filming on the final season of TNT’s hit show CLAWS, reprising her character, Virginia. The season will include a spicy collection with one of the most popular fast fashion conglomerates.

“Although it was quite the year, I am thankful that my family and I are healthy, and I’m hopeful for better days in the new year,” Tran concluded.

The Karrueche Tran x PrettyLittleThing collection ranges in size from XS – XXXL and is priced between $12-$30.

