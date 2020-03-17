How can you not love Karrueche? Her playful energy through social media along with her chic style is why she has garnered over 9 million followers and counting. The actor and socialite has managed to stay lowkey but still able to snag acting roles in shows like ‘Claws’ and the new FOX series ‘Deputy.’

Karrueche’s career is thriving, and the star herself is enjoying the fruits of her labor. Now splitting her time between her hometown Los Angeles, California and New York for filming, she has picked up Scot Louie as a stylist for her NYC runs. Louie who works with Ryan Destiny and Kehlani has pushed Karrueche to expand her wardrobe palette when she is on east coast where as her long-time style partner Alexus Shefts caters to Karrueche’s west coast flair.

ESSENCE got a chance to with the actor about some of her favorite Spring styles and working with the wardrobe department for hew new role.

ESSENCE: Fashion month just took place, what were some of your favorite runway trends?

Karrueche: I would say a lot of leather and bold colors. I love color blocking that flows together. I’m from LA where I feel like our fashion is a little bit more chill and laid back because we have such great weather. Whereas New York, today I have on a sweater but with a trench, so I’m layered up. That’s what I love about being out here, because it inspires me to dress better and do my hair up. Just have a little bit more fun.

What are some fun pieces you are looking forward to wearing this summer?

I think I’m going to stick with the bold colors, but brighter. A lot of mustard yellow, maybe some pastel colors, even leather. I feel like leather is year round. It’s sexy and it’s chic.

Do you have any favorite stylist that you like to work with?

I work with Alexus Shefts. For a lot of street wear stuff, Coachella, or if I have a trip to Miami, I’ll always hit her up. I think she has great, edgy style, but that is more LA. Scott Louie, we just recently started working together, but he pulls a lot of amazing pieces and different things that I normally wouldn’t wear. But once the outfit is on and everything is in place, it’s like, “Oh okay, I really like this.”

DEPUTY: L-R: Guest star Karrueche Tran and Bex Taylor-Klaus in the all-new “10-8 Entitlements” episode of DEPUTY airing Thursday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Richard Foreman/FOX.

For your new role in Deputy, do you have a say so in how the character dresses?

They have a wardrobe stylist on set. But when I got to Deputy, I wanted to make sure that I was true to my character, even being separate from Karrueche. Genevieve [her character] is a fun, quirky girl. She wears more dark colors than anything. We had some fittings where they had some pieces of lace, and I was like.. “No, no, no, no, no. That’s too cute, too pretty. She’s a little bit more grungy.” I try to work with the wardrobe department, as well, just so they know from an actor’s perspective.

Check out Karrueche’s latest fashion slays.