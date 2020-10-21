If there is one thing that reigns true about entrepreneur and it girl Jordyn Woods, it’s that she knows how to keep a few jobs juggling at the same time.

Fresh off the shocking reveal of being on the Fox series “Masked Singer,” Woods is back again with another business win. This time teaming up with retail conglomerate PrettyLittleThing for a capsule collection. “It’s crazy because this is the busiest I’ve been all year but, I love being busy. I cannot complain,” she tells ESSENCE.

Last week Woods launched her size inclusive collection with PLT featuring affordable eye catching selects. “My whole collection is really statement pieces I would say. So it’s perfect if you’re trying to be a baddie on the gram, or if you have a little birthday dinner or something that you’re doing,” she says. “You can look chic and you can look stylish, but not break the bank.”

“I don’t think that style has to be expensive.” – Jordyn Woods

PrettyLittleThing mostly known for their affordability has managed to collaborate with stars such as Ashanti, Saweetie and now Jordyn Woods – to only name a few. While the brand is in the lane of what some may consider “fast fashion”, it sets it self apart by designing pieces that even the girls who love designer have to get their hands on. “I focus more on designer when it comes to shoes and bags, but as for clothing, I just think that it is what you make it. I don’t think that style has to be expensive,” exclaimed Woods.

When scrolling through her Instagram, Woods is notoriously known for serving but when tapping to grab her outfit details, she is all about what looks good. You may catch her in a form fitting dress from PLT but she may pair it with an icy Chanel bag. “I think it’s really just how you style it, your confidence, and how you wear it. That really sets the tone. It doesn’t matter how much you’ve spent on it but it’s more about how you rock it and how you carry yourself and the pieces,” Woods concluded.

