There is no perfect answer to address the time period we’re in. The fashion cycle still has to continue, but there are more eyes than ever on brands who profit largely from the Black community.

Amidst the online retailer PrettyLittleThing announcing their second collection with rapper Saweetie last week, a large number of unfortunate police brutality videos began to circulate. This news has suddenly taken over our social media feeds and quite frankly made it difficult for brands to release new product without acknowledging the injustices that are going on within the Black community. To coincide with their partnership featuring Saweetie, PrettyLittleThing has pledged to donate 100% of the profits from this campaign to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Working with PLT has been a dream, they are making my dreams come true,” Saweetie told ESSENCE in an exclusive Instagram live session last week. “My last collection had so many pieces but with this collection it only has 18-20 pieces,” exclaimed the rapper. Referencing her first collection with the brand that debuted at NYFW in September 2019. Embracing the ‘new normal’, this is the first shot straight-from-home campaign from PLT. The collection allows buyers to join Saweetie’s cool girl aesthetic which is heavily influenced by the ’90s with a mod 2020 twist.

Pieces include trends everyone is wearing on Instagram which features bandana scarf tops and bleach hipster jeans with visible thongs. “I’m giving my fans a taste of the lavish lifestyle in different moods from a fly tomboy to a boujie girly girl chilling by her pool. Whatever mood you’re in, Tap In to my new collection with PLT,” she concluded.

