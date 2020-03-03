Paris Fashion Week officially ends today but, that didn’t go without Janelle Monáe hitting the Parisian streets for fashion week. Over the last few days, she has sat front row at fashion shows like Stella McCartney, Chanel, and Thom Browne – to only name a few. And whenever the entertainer hits an event, her outfits are never a disappointment.

For PFW, Monáe sprinkled in her tried and true black and white fashion moments. Just this morning she posed at Chanel in a tweed skirt suit however, the entertainer also presented pops of color like a monochromatic orange getup while attending Stella McCartney yesterday.

As Monáe continues to make strides in her career, her fashion is equally elevating, Just last month the singer sported a Ralph Lauren dress that included 168,000 Swarovski crystals to the Oscars.

Check out our favorite looks from Janelle Monáe’s Paris Fashion Week excursion below.