Paris Fashion Week officially ends today but, that didn’t go without Janelle Monáe hitting the Parisian streets for fashion week. Over the last few days, she has sat front row at fashion shows like Stella McCartney, Chanel, and Thom Browne – to only name a few. And whenever the entertainer hits an event, her outfits are never a disappointment.
For PFW, Monáe sprinkled in her tried and true black and white fashion moments. Just this morning she posed at Chanel in a tweed skirt suit however, the entertainer also presented pops of color like a monochromatic orange getup while attending Stella McCartney yesterday.
As Monáe continues to make strides in her career, her fashion is equally elevating, Just last month the singer sported a Ralph Lauren dress that included 168,000 Swarovski crystals to the Oscars.
Check out our favorite looks from Janelle Monáe’s Paris Fashion Week excursion below.
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: Janelle Monae attends the Exhibition Opening of L'Exibition[niste] by Christian Louboutin as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 24, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janelle Monae attends the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 At Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 29: Janelle Monáe is seen outside Vivienne Westwood fashion show on February 29, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Janelle Monae attends the Thom Browne show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janelle Monae attends the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: (Editor's Note: This image has been converted to black and white.) Janelle Monae wearing Stella McCartney orange suit, orange leather patent boots, white leather bag outside Stella McCartney during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Day Eight on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janelle Monae attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)