The 92nd annual Academy Awards kicked off Sunday and stars hit the red carpet in their prestigious fashions and neutral tones. After all, that is what the Oscars’ red carpet is known for.

However, continuously breaking fashion norms is Janelle Monáe and her dazzling Little Red Riding Hood-inspired gown. Instead of red, Monáe opted for crystals and a back cut-out. Apparently, Monáe had Ralph Lauren to thank for her look. Her dress took over 600 hours to make, according to People, and included 168,000 Swarovski crystals. For glam, the entertainer decided on a bright red lip and a bold eyelash to make her look pop.

Monáe was not nominated for an award, but instead will give a “special performance” at Sunday’s ceremony, according to producers.

Check out the details on Monáe’s Oscar look below.