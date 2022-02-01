Courtesy of Brand

Adidas and Ivy Park are inspired by love, and we are too after seeing their latest collection! As we approach Valentine’s Day, fashion and beauty brands are releasing new, love-themed products in celebration of the special holiday. However, this collection in particular has our stomachs fluttering with butterflies and even more excited to shop.

The new collection from Ivy Park and Adidas continues to showcase Beyoncé’s love for athleticism and fashion, merged with Adidas’ expertise in performance and innovation. It consists of an assortment filled with sporty, stylish silhouettes that are very fashionable and unique. Key pieces include the Velour Dress and Tracksuit, Faux Latex Puffer, Pique Jumpsuit and the Sequin Duster.

In line with the Valentine’s Day theme, the collection explores the spectrum of vibrant reds, playful pinks, and nuanced neutrals. Pieces are constructed with fabrics like velour, ribbed knit, faux latex, spandex, jersey, and jacquard.

Additionally, the collection includes an array of accessories and footwear featuring classic Adidas styles like the Stan Smith sneaker and it introduces a new silhouette, the IVP Superstar Plim, which is a mule style shoe inspired by the iconic Adidas Superstar.

The alluring campaign, an extension of the beautiful collection, features supermodel Tyson Beckford, model/actress Karrueche Tran, actor Troye Sivan, model/actress Shu Pei and actress/comedian Naomi Watanabe. The concept is centered around bringing people together from all different backgrounds through one color (red) that’s sentimental to so many. Through the diverse cast and very intentional production, IVY PARK pays homage to various cultures inspired by the color red.

Ivy Park X Adidas’ Ivy Heart collection will be available for purchase starting February 9th on adidas.com and in select stores globally starting February 10th.