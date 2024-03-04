In Case You Missed It: Taraji P. Henson Wears Nicole By NF, Alexander McQueen Debuts New Collection, And More

Getty Images

This weekend was filled with fashion moments we had to highlight. First up, Taraji P. Henson wore an exquisite strapless dress to the American Black Film Festival. At the same lauded event, Issa Rae wore an asymmetrical-fitting dress. Next, Coach has opened its first-ever restaurant and cafe in Jakarta. Another style highlight: The Brooklyn Circus has unveiled a new style to your spring wardrobe, a varsity jacket.

Next, at Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga’s latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection questions fashion’s role in society. A moment that had social media platforms buzzing over the weekend was Alexander McQueen’s FW24 show. The presentation was the debut collection for its newly appointed creative director Seán McGirr.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend, below.

Taraji P. Henson Wears Nicole By NF

Actress Taraji P. Henson looked like a dream in her strapless, burgundy sequin dress at the 2024 American Black Film Festival. The gown fell elegantly to her calves and was designed by Nicole by NF, and styled by the duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. Her pointed-toe shoes were designed by Gianvito Rossi while her diamond-adorned hoop earrings were designed by Alexis Bittar. Her moment for the night was stamped by receiving the “Excellence in the Arts Award.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Taraji P. Henson attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic)

Issa Rae Wears Versace

Actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae also made an appearance at the 2024 American Black Film Festival in an asymmetrical and stylish ensemble. The black gown she wore was designed by Versace and fit her perfectly. The dress also featured a leg slit which showed off Rae’s black-heeled sandals.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Issa Rae attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Megan Thee Stallion Wears An Anime-Inspired Look

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion donned an anime-inspired look for her appearance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Megan’s white leather dress was based on the anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures character Bruno Bucciarati. Her hair was styled in a bob similar to the character while her dress was costumed similarly to the character with a heart detail at the torso of the dress. It looked like a corset bodice while the very top of the dress was a belted halter fit with gold accessories.

Coach Opens Its First Restaurant In Jakarta

Coach has opened its first-ever restaurant and cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday. The Coach Restaurant and Coffee Shop is located at the Grand Indonesia Mall. Why Jakarta? Southeast Asia is a large percentage of the Coach market, with a younger demographic. This new venture is part of the brand’s Coach Play concept, a series of global pop-up experiences. There will be more pop-ups in other locations that will include the Coach Coffee Shop.

The Brooklyn Circus Unveils A New Varsity Jacket

The New York-based brand Brooklyn Circus is highlighting its rich history of legacy with varsity jackets. The brand has unveiled a new varsity jacket in a brown colorway with motifs of the brand’s symbolism in achievement, teamwork, and youthful spirit. The “B” on the chest with wings, the knit collar and sleeve hemines with stripes, and its rich brown leather and deep brown panels create a classic piece from the brand.

Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show Explores Fashion In The Digital Age

Designer and creative director Denma’s latest Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2023 runway show was a compelling deep dive into the internet. Pieces that came down the runway were DIY-inspired like a dress made from underwear, an embroidered “Keep Calm and Wear This Balenciaga Sweater” piece, and a dress made of zipped bags. An oversized screen was displayed behind the models. The designer’s invitations were random objects found on eBay. “Each invitation is a unique and personal found object selected by Demna, representing memorabilia from someone’s past and holding a sense of the familiar yet mysterious,” the show’s invite read.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A model walks the runway during the Balenciaga Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Seán McGirr Debuts His First Alexander McQueen Collection

Seán McGirr’s debut collection at Alexander McQueen had fashion connoisseurs discussing their thoughts all weekend. The collection has mixed reviews throughout TikTok and Twitter. Sarah Burton was the creative director of the brand for over 20 years. Spearheaded by McGirr, the latest collection featured pieces including a lime green knit set, a black ruched metal-like dress, leather trench coats, huge fur coats, and leopard print. This is a removal from Burton’s interpretation of McQueen but had a well-rounded collection. The brand voice will be changing a bit under McGirr’s rule but we’ll stay hopeful for more nods and motifs from McQueen’s last two decades.