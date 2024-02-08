On top of securing two new comedies on HBO and racking up cover after cover to kick off 2024, acclaimed producer, writer, actress, and entrepreneur Issa Rae is diving even deeper into her business bag. Rae joined the Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal investor “Wolf Pack” in 2022 and is now being highlighted in her first-ever campaign video with the brand.

Lobos 1707’s “Best In Class” campaign highlights some of the brand’s star-studded investors in their element, speaking candidly about their love of the tequila, their favorite cocktails, and the legacy of Hollywood’s hottest brand.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Issa Rae during the Haute Living Celebrates Issa Rae With The Macallan at RDEN Bar & Restaurant on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living)

“I am ALL about having the best time with the best people,” Rae tells ESSENCE exclusively about her latest campaign. “From launching my prosecco last year with my friends to joining the Lobos 1707 Pack, I am ready to conquer this new and exciting venture with this diverse and iconic group of investors.”

Among that group are like-minded celebs such as Savannah and LeBron James, Rich Paul, Drake, Draymond Green, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Anthony Davis, and Paris Hilton, just to name a few.

“It is truly a suite of exceptional tequilas loved and supported by all of the Lobos pack,” Lobos board member and brand-builder Dia Simms told ESSENCE. “While we are thrilled to have all of our celebrity backings, the true star of our brand is the liquid itself. Lobos 1707 stands behind its liquid 100%.”

Made up of five ultra-premium award-winning offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy, the Lobos 1707 portfolio includes their Joven, Reposado, Extra Añejo, Añejo Tequila, and Mezcal Artisanal.

“You only want to roll with the best,” Rae says in her appearance in the campaign video. “So, here I am.”