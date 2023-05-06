Why Lobos 1707 Is The Tequila Celebs Are Sipping On This Cinco De Mayo

It’s Cinco de Mayo (on a Friday no less), so naturally, people across the nation are slamming their laptops shut and filing into their local Mexican restaurants and bars looking for the freshest and finest margaritas and tequilas. But one brand, in particular, is in the glasses of entertainment industry stars like LeBron and Savannah James, Drake, Issa Rae, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, Draymond Green, and many more – so much so that they’ve all even signed on as investors.

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal is a relatively young brand – it’s only been around since 2020. But in three short years, the taste, story, and spirit behind this brand has captivated the interest of Hollywood, becoming the drink of choice for their private downtime and large-scale celebrations.

I had the pleasure of traveling to Los Angeles to learn more about the brand firsthand and the opportunity to taste the tequila that has your faves’ hearts for myself.

Once there, the brand treated me to dinner/drink pairings at L’ermitage Beverly Hills that brought out the flavor notes in cocktails made with their various offerings. The Wolf Run Margarita, a refreshing light mixture of our Lobos 1707 Tequila Joven, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, and coconut water with salt on the rim and a lime wedge garnish, offset the appetizer course perfectly while I learned more about the brand’s core values of diversity, heritage, and philanthropy, and its rapid upward trajectory.

This independent spirits producer blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James.

Article continues after video.

“I love that our brand continues to push diversity and inclusion in the spirits industry,” Simms tells ESSENCE. “Our brand’s mission is to ‘build a bigger table,’ and we are effectively doing that by disrupting the spirits industry.”

“Our executive leadership team is being built on diversity. With more than half of our leadership team being women and people of color, this helps us build a deeper connection with our consumers, further setting us apart from other brands in the industry.”

The following morning, we were transported to Wolf Connection Sanctuary, LA to have the opportunity to walk among the wolves that have been rescued from captivity and rehabilitated inside their facility to live happy fulfilled lives among each other, since they are no longer equipped for life in the wild. Lobos means “wolves” in Spanish, and ties directly to the wolves that used to roam the agave grounds where the founder’s ancestor crafted his spirits, so there’s a very natural connection between the brand and the wolves in need it helps support.

After hearing the wolves’ individual stories and making personal connections with the animals, it was time for more tastings of Lobos 1707 Joven, and Extra Añejo Tequila, all made from 100% Blue Weber agave, harvested, distilled, and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico.

When asked why she thinks so many celebs are so drawn to and smitten with the brand, Simms says it’s all about the quality of the product.

“It is truly a suite of exceptional tequilas loved and supported by all of the Lobos pack,” Simms shares. “While we are thrilled to have all of our celebrity backings, the true star of our brand is the liquid itself. Lobos 1707 stands behind its liquid 100%.”

Capping off my weekend Lobos at the Lakers game and Lebron James’ big return to the court, I had a chance to chat with Simms about the upcoming “Summer of Lobos” and what tequila and mezcal lovers should be on the lookout for.

“Lobos 1707 is the perfect tequila for summer because of its smoothness and versatility,” Simms said, touting its four expressions as perfect for summer gatherings. “During the day, you start with our Lobos 1707 Tequila Joven in your favorite cocktails, then towards the late afternoon, you move to our Lobos 1707 Tequila Reposado or Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal mixed in your favorite dinner cocktail, then you end the evening sipping our Lobos 1707 Tequila Extra Anejo neat or on the rocks. SALUD to a summer of Lobos!”