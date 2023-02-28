Issa Rae’s ColorCreative Launches Find Your People Program For Emerging Filmmakers

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Today, the Issa Rae and Deniese Davis-founded talent management company ColorCreative, announced the launch of its latest project dedicated to supporting diverse creators, the Find Your People Program.

ColorCreative’s launch of the Find Your People Program extends the event’s massive success in deepening community impact with the support of American Express, Canva, Pop Culture Collaborative, and United Talent Agency. These partners will support the program in a diverse range of unique ways including: mentorship given by senior leaders and executives at UTA, a Canva Pro subscription and design workshops as official tools for participants to create submissions and deliverables throughout the program, and business consultation services provided by AMEX.

This new initiative is a one-of-a-kind catalyst program that provides training, resources, mentorship, and guidance for up-and-coming filmmakers and supporting skilled professionals focused on seven key disciplines: writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor, production designer, and costume designer.

“ColorCreative’s goal is to support historically underrepresented creators because they are our future,” said Talitha Watkins, President at ColorCreative. “The Find Your People Program furthers our legacy as we establish the next generation of creators who will tell impactful stories that represent their communities.”

Over the course of the program, each discipline will receive industry specific training and come together to form a production team. Each collective will work to write a script, prep for production, and sharpen their professional development and business skills. At the program’s conclusion, creators will pitch to a green light committee for funding to produce a short film.

“It’s thrilling to design a program focused on helping the next generation of diverse filmmakers and aspiring department heads find their people,” said Carolina Groppa, Executive in Charge of Production at ColorCreative. “In doing so, participants can walk away with a highly visible calling card, leadership skills, and more importantly, having built a network of peers to help them get to the next level of their career.”

The Find Your People Program kicks off in the spring, with a deadline to apply on March 28, 2023. Applications are now officially open at ColorCreative’s website.