In A Perfectly On-Brand Business Move, Issa Rae Launches Her Own Prosecco, ‘Viarae’

Issa Rae has always been open about her love of Prosecco—now she has taken it a step further and launched her own brand of the beloved sparkling wine. And honestly, are we surprised by the boss move? Absolutely not.

The actress, producer and serial entrepreneur’s brand, Viarae Prosecco, comes by way of a partnership between Rae and E. & J. Gallo Winery, per a news release. Viarae is described as a bright, crisp, lively, and refreshingly refined take on the classic Italian sparkling wine. It will be making its debut this month in select markets.

“I am thrilled to share my love of Prosecco with everyone through Viarae. It’s carefully crafted, deliciously crisp, and the perfect beverage to celebrate La Dolce Vita,” Rae said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with Issa Rae, who entrusted us with executing her vision of the perfect Prosecco – one that shares our desire to serve joy in everyday moments,” says Beth Orozco, Vice President of Marketing for E.& J. Gallo Winery. ‘Crisp, lively, and expressive, this is a perfect choice for those candid, unfiltered times with friends, whether that’s a sunny day by the pool or in the bright city lights at night,” “Issa also shares our mission to demystify wine and make it more inclusive. Viarae will help us reach that goal.”

Prosecco was a key figure in Insecure, Rae’s award-winning fictional series, often serving as a central figure of some of the show’s most memorable scenes.

Viarae is a vintage-dated Viarae Prosecco D.O.C. is crafted from 100% Glera — the traditional grape of Prosecco — grown and made by the prestigious La Marca cooperative in Treviso in Northern Italy, according to the brand.

More information about Viarae can be found at www.viarae.com.