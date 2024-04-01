In Case You Missed It: Nicki Minaj Releases A Sneaker Collab, Karreuche Wears Dolce & Gabbana, And More

Getty Images

Over the weekend, fashion was abuzz with notable moments worth highlighting. First, actress Karrueche Tran wore a Dolce and Gabbana suit to the Truth Awards last night. Her look even incorporated the popular tie trend. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has entered the sneaker business with U.K. brand LØCI on a themed release.

Next, late NBA star Kobe Bryant’s championship ring has sold for a million dollars. Additionally, French fashion house Dior is taking a new approach in regard to a resort collection with resort locations. And lastly, for those who love the intersection of tech and fashion, the MetaBirkin may have been banned from a museum but the artist is pushing back.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend, below.

Anthropologie Teams Up With Global Environmental Non-Profit

Anthropologie has announced a partnership with regenerative agriculture and soil health group, Kiss The Ground. The fitting announcement takes place amid Earth Month–the partnership will reportedly focus on generating awareness and “amplifying the essential work they are doing to protect our planet and combat climate change, and to motivate engagement across our community,” shares Anthropologie’s Global Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Preis in a statement. The global lifestyle brand has committed to an annual donation of $100,000 to Kiss the Ground. It will also offer their customers the opportunity to contribute through roundup at checkout donations in all Anthropologie stores across the globe throughout the month of April.

The brand’s first-ever regenerative cotton capsule collection has officially launched in tandem with the previously mentioned announcement.

Anthropologie Announces Partnership with Global Environmental Non-Profit Kiss the Ground

Karrueche Wears Dolce & Gabbana

At the Truth Awards last night in Beverly Hills, actress Karrueche Tran wore a black pinstriped suit designed by Dolce and Gabbana. It was tailored to perfection on her small frame. To accessorize she wore a satin black tie rather than a shirt collar, adding some fun to an otherwise serious outfit. Satin black gloves and a pair of diamond stud earrings were the finishing touches to her look.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Karrueche Tran attends the 10th Annual Truth Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj Is The New Owner Of LØCI

Nicki Minaj has become the new owner of the LØCI sneaker brand. For her first collection she’s released a Gag City-themed sneaker collection in honor of her recent album Pink Friday 2. The rapper has previously teased the new collection on her Instagram stories. The pink sneakers with red soles embody the rapper and her world of Gag City seamlessly. This introduction is just a taste to even more collections that she has in store.

Shop the new Nicki Minaj X LØCI collection on lociwear.com on April 12.

Nicki Minaj

Kobe Bryant’s 2000 Championship Ring Sells For Nearly $1 Million

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers player, the late Kobe Bryant’s NBA championship ring from 2000 has sold for $927,000 by auction house Goldin. The ring was gifted by Bryant to his father Joe and is reportedly the only championship ring that Kobe ever gave him. This piece of memorabilia has caused a bit of controversy from fans who feel like it’s part of sports history and shouldn’t be sold. The Goldin auction house has made a record sale with this championship ring, but has not confirmed the identity of the owner.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5NMjk5N7PL/?img_index=1

Dior Plans To Open Resort Locations

French fashion house Dior is planning seven pop-up stores to showcase its resort Dioriviera beach collection. The locations are in Sanya and Xiamen, China, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Nice in France, D Maris Bay in Turkey, and Beverly Hill in California, according to WWD. These locations will offer an immersive shopping experience with cafes and relaxing elements like beach cabins and pergolas with other beach-like decor. Other resort concept stores are to open this summer starting in April and May where the Dioriviera collection will be available including ponchos, star hats, platform mules, tote bags, and ready-to-wear items coming in a classic Toile de Jouy Sauvage print of the sum and stars.