Karrueche Tran Makes History As First-Ever AAPI Emmy Winner In The Lead-Actress Category

Karrueche Tran has made a breakthrough for actors of Asian American and Pacific Island (AAPI) descent with her latest accolade. The Los Angeles native took home the Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards last night, awarded for her performance as Vivian Johnson-Garrett in Popstar! TV’s “The Bay.”

Her big win marks a huge milestone for the Emmys, as Tran (who is of biracial African American and Vietnamese heritage) is the first lead actress of AAPI descent to take home the trophy for either Daytime or Primetime Emmys.

UNSPECIFIED – JULY 18: In this screengrab, Karrueche Tran accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for “The Bay” during the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for Lifestyle online on July 18, 2021. (Photo by Daytime Emmy Awards 2021/via Getty Images)

“I’m so thankful, so blessed, and so grateful!” Tran exclaimed on the brink of tears while virtually accepting her award. “I have to thank my ‘The Bay’ family, who believed in me from day one when nobody did at all.”

This serves as Tran’s fourth Emmy win for “The Bay.” She won three prior trophies as a producer on the digital series, which won in the Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series category in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Tran has made steady strides in television drama over the last few years. While perhaps best known for her starring role as Virginia Loc on the TNT series “Claws,” her first foray into acting and production was through “The Bay.” The digital drama series focuses on the tangled lives of the affluent residents of Bay City, a town gripped by an ominous curse that clouds all those who live there in a mist of murder, heartbreak, betrayal, and vengeance.

You can catch Karrueche Tran in her now Emmy-winning role by streaming seasons 1-6 of “The Bay” via Popstaronline.com.