In Case You Missed It: Naomi Osaka For The Nike Tech Campaign, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Take On The Renaissance Tour, And More 

The past weekend was filled with more Renaissance World Tour content, a collaboration, and a supermodel with a much-deserved magazine cover. We want to keep you up-to-date with the weekend’s latest fashion shenanigans.

Legendary model and icon Naomi Campbell is among the faces of a supermodel cover for Vogue’s famous September issue, and our other favorite Naomi, last name Osaka, was among the faces of a Nike Tech campaign. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta showed us how it’s done at Beyoncé’s Atlanta tour stop with glamorous concert looks. Parisian fashion house Balenciaga has a new bag out, and its price point is astronomically high. Classic Reeboks get a new look with a JJJBound collaboration.

Scroll through all there is to know about the weekend’s fashion happenings below.

Naomi Campbell On The Cover Of Vogue‘s September Issue

Naomi Campbell’s icon status ceases to stop. She’s been on the cover of Vogue over 60 times now, but this one signifies that she’s always been an elite model as this cover is for British and American Vogue. She stars on the cover with three other prominent supermodels in the ’90s Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christie Turlington. The cover’s theme is “The Greatest Of All Time,” and it’s safe to say that Campbell is just that in the modeling world. She takes the spotlight in a beautiful silk strapless gown and long cascading hair in her solo shot. She shows us once again that she is an icon that represents so much more than just “It” Girl status; she shows us that she is a timeless star.

Naomi Osaka For Nike Tech Campaign

A pregnant Naomi Osaka bares her belly to the world in her Nike Tech campaign. The tennis star talks about what she’s excited to see in the sport’s future as she’s decked out in all Nike Tech gear. Her ‘fit consisted of a cream fleece jacket zipped with the top open, textured white pants and sneakers, and floral earrings. Osaka’s decision to take a break from tennis in 2021 for her mental health sparked a huge conversation for Black women. Her Nike Tech campaign gives us a glimpse into what her comeback will look like.

JJJBound X Reebok

JJJBound has been nailing it lately with its latest collaborations with New Balance and Vans; now, they’re working with another brand—Reebok. This isn’t the first time the two brands have joined forces, as this colorway is their fourth installation. This shoe is a new take on the Club C in an all-black colorway. JJJBound teased the shoe over the weekend. No price point or drop date has been released yet.

Balenciaga Hourglass Metal Bag Is Selling For $22K

Balenciaga’s price point for their new Metal Hourglass XS bag is selling for over $20,000. The bag is a metal rendition of the beloved Hourglass silhouette. The price point is a shock and, even though Balenciaga has had other items sell for thousands, buying a minibag for that much does feel a bit delusional. The bag is 2 pounds with nappa lambskin lining, according to Highsnobiety. Would you make the purchase?

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Go To The Renaissance Tour In Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta showed up and showed out for Beyoncé! The housewives wore renditions of a Renaissance look with silver bedazzled glam ‘fits. From Kandi’s two-piece silver ensemble to Porsha Williams’s crystal top, the women were some of the flyest concertgoers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend. Yandy Smith opted for a baby pink beaded dress, while Lena Huggs wore a silver corset and beaded sunglasses. All in all, the looks were fierce, and for one night, the housewives seemed to all get along.

Kid Cudi For Calvin Klein Fall 2023 Campaign

Kid Cudi bares his chest in his debut for Calvin Klein. The rapper posed effortlessly on a red couch, shirtless and underwater in denim. The essential underwear line’s campaign perfectly reflects the brand’s energy of minimal, modern, and sensual.