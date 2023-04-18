One thing Naomi Campbell knows about is style. We know that and apparently so does one of the biggest automakers.

The legendary supermodel is reportedly adding yet another career milestone to her resume with a new job as the face BMW XM’s “Dare to Be You” campaign according to report by Hypebeast. Campbell will also design her own one-of-a-kind, high-performance car.

“The BMW XM slogan, ‘Dare to Be You,’ immediately appealed to me because it describes exactly the confident attitude that is necessary for progress and positive change,” Campbell reportedly said per the outlet.

“Naomi Campbell is a woman who goes her own way unswervingly and has become not only a unique supermodel but also a fascinating personality,” said Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW. “There are few people who can identify with the motto ‘Dare to Be You’ as strongly as she can.”

A BMW blog post said the BMW XM is its most expensive and innovative model.

“The BMW XM isn’t based off of any pre-existing BMW product and was solely designed to be an M car,” the blog post reads. “Along with being the most expensive BMW ever made, at least until the $750,000 3.0 CSL arrives next month, the BMW XM is already the most powerful car in the brand’s history,” it continued. “Thanks to a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain, it makes 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, which is more powerful than the previous BMW-leader, the M5 CS with its 626 horses. However, there’s an even more powerful model coming, packing a whopping 750 horsepower.”

The model is reportedly one of the world’s highest-paid, with a reported net worth of more than $80M, and this partnership is sure to push her value even higher.