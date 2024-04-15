In Case You Missed It: Lauryn Hill Wears Balmain To Coachella, Louis Vuitton Launches Exhibition, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, iconic singer Lauryn Hill wore a Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 suit. Meanwhile, at a red carpet event, Venus Williams wore a pink Prada dress that had our heads turning. Next, streetwear brand Supreme and Nike have collaborated on a capsule Spring 2024 collection filled with colorful ensembles for the season.

Puma and KidSuper also released a collaborative collection with innovative plays on the brand’s signature styles. Lastly, French fashion house Louis Vuitton has opened an experiential exhibition titled “Crafting Dreams.”

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention.

Lauryn Hill Wears Balmain

Grammy Award-winning artist Lauryn Hill came onto the Coachella stage in a yellow Balmain suit from the men’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Hill was an unexpected guest at her son YG Marley’s performance set. As she sang “Lost Ones,” we couldn’t help but notice her star-quality outfit. The printed suit featured abstract black stripes and a pop of red on one pant leg. Layered underneath her blazer was a black button-down that she buttoned with an exaggerated collar. Hill wore white beads in her hair that contrasted her suit seamlessly.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lauryn Hill performs at Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Venus Williams Wears Prada

Venus Willliams looked pretty in pink at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. Her sleeveless Prada gown fit her curves flawlessly. In-hand, she carried a small silver clutch that injected her look with an elegant touch to her girlish pink dress. The ensemble also featured diamond straps that matched her stud diamond earrings, while her strappy black sandals completed her outfit for the night.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Venus Williams attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Supreme And Nike Collaborate For A Spring 2024 Collection

Another collaboration is here, this time from streetwear brand Supreme and Nike. The collection gives an All American energy with its red, white, blue, and black colorways. It’s comprised of pieces like a denim, black, and white puffer jacket with the Nike swoosh on the back of each, sweatpants, hoodies, a pullover sweatshirt, and quarter zip jackets in white and one in ombre blue and red.

Shop the Supreme and Nike capsule collection on April 18 on supreme.com and nike.com.

Puma And KidSuper Release A Collaborative Collection

The highly anticipated KidSuper and Puma collaborative capsule collection is finally here. The collection designed by Colm Dillane features an array of matching sets ranging from sweatsuits in gray and burgundy and green and beige, printed cardigans, sportswear knit jersey sets, hoodies, and co-logo graphic T-shirts. Accessories include a printed blue, green, and burgundy duffle bag, and a bucket hat in a similar colorway. Two sneakers in two colorways are also included such as the Velophasis NU KidSuper sneaker in taupe and olive and the Puma X KidSuper Pamero in gray and mauve.

Louis Vuitton Announces A New Exhibition

on view in New York City. The exhibition features an array of objects from the brand like stacks of trunks, fine jewelry, and leather goods that have yet to be seen in North and South America. Creative director Pharrell Williams’s Millionaires Speedy bag is also included in this exhibition and will make its debut in America. According to WWD, the bag took 65 hours to complete, including 18k gold hardware and a diamond-encrusted padlock. Other pieces in the exhibition are red carpet gowns worn by actresses like Emma Stone. The exhibition will be on view for three weeks with the opening weekend featuring the Paris designers that will make bespoke trunks during appointments.

“Crafting Dreams” is on view at the Louis Vuitton Park Avenue townhouse in New York by appointment until May 5, 2024.