In Case You Missed It: Beyoncé Wears Unreleased Ivy Park, Nicki Minaj In LaQuan Smith, And More

Fashion over the weekend was incredibly eventful from Queen Bey’s Ivy Park cameo on tour, rapper Nicki Minaj in a gorgeous custom gown for her Pink Friday 2 album cover, and collaborations galore. LaQuan Smith is on a roll this year with Nicki Minaj being another celeb to add to his rolodex of big names in his designs. Tyler, the Creator’s latest design endeavors are with one of his many brands, Golf le Fleur and Lacoste, on a collaborative capsule collection. It’s filled with pastels and classic preppy polo shirts.

Tremaine Emory, former creative director at Supreme, has dropped a collab for his brand Denim Tears with Dr. Martens. The collaborative shoe is an ode to British painter Chris Ofili’s “Union Flag.” A new “It” shoe is in the running with a collaboration between Adidas and designer Sean Wotherspoon. The sneaker is a colorful Gazelle style that comes in two vibrant colorways. Designer Sherri McMullen who has mentored designers including Christopher John Rogers and others for the past 15 years is launching a design incubator program for rising marginalized designers.

Sherri McMullen Launches Incubator For Black Designers

Sherri McMullen’s mentoring efforts have always been prevalent but now she’s opening her expertise to the fashion community at large. The 12-month program titled Beyond M will help Black designers learn how to run and grow their businesses. This is a lovely way to celebrate McMullen’s 15-year anniversary of her eponymous luxury boutique in Oakland, California.

Applications are open now through October 30 at shopmcmullen.com/pages/beyond-m.

Nicki Minaj Wears LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith and Nicki Minaj’s fans must be cheering. The Queens-bred rapper donned a custom pink gown by Smith for her recent album cover Pink Friday 2 set to release in November. Minaj looks majestic in this cutout fitted dress. The boning underneath her bust and her bare belly in contrast to the mature nature of the draping and slight cape is chef’s kiss. Smith did a meticulous job on this dress for the rapper’s big, long-awaited moment.

Beyoncé Wears Unreleased Adidas Ivy Park At The Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé did the coolest thing on her tour so far by wearing her own designs from her unreleased Ivy Park collection. The leather black jacket and latex bodysuit are from the Ivy Park Noir collection Expect to see logo-embossed jackets, tops, bottoms, and accessories in all black and leather from the collection.

Ivy Park’s Noir collection will be available on October 12 on ivypark.com. Set an alarm because this drop will sell out fast.

GOLF le Fleur X Lacoste

Tyler, the Creator’s brand, Golf le Fleur has joined forces with Lacoste on a capsule collection. It’s a very elevated preppy style collection with pastel polo shirts to a warm yellow-toned varsity jacket with an “L” embroidery. Cable knit cardigans with gorgeous floral-shaped buttons, pleated skirts, and lots of plaids are also included in the collection.

The collaborative collection is set to release on October 11 on lefleur.la, lacoste.com, and at Lacoste locations.

Denim Tears X Dr. Martens

Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory is releasing a shoe paying homage to Pan-Africanism and British artist Chris Ofili in collaboration with Dr. Martens. The leather loafer comes in two colorways, a vibrant red and black. Both feature the Jamaican flag’s colors and design. The black pair made its first appearance at a recent exhibition entitled “The Missing Thread” in London at the Somerset House.

The shoe will be available on October 17 on denimtears.com at 9 a.m. PST.