In Case You Missed It: Yara Shahidi Wears Alexander McQueen, Pharrell’s New Jewelry Book Drops, And More

This weekend in fashion was quite eventful, with Paris Fashion Week, celebrities, and new drops being announced. Rapper, producer, and newly appointed fashion creative director Pharrell has had an amazing year. He continues it with a book dedicated to his best jewelry pieces and the moments they marked in hip hop. Photographer Renell Medrano’s brand Ice Studios,a go-to women’s streetwear brand with a cult following, recently teased that a bestseller is restocking. Actress and beauty Yara Shahidi is in the running for being a fashion “It” Girl as she stuns in a red gown for the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. Carhartt and New Balance are coming together to create something new. And lastly, the brand Paloma Wool debuted a Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection with gorgeous versatile neutral tones.

To stay updated on all the fashion news you might’ve missed this weekend, keep scrolling.

A Book On Pharrell’s Best Jewelry Pieces Drops

Pharrell is one of those people that you can always learn from, that’s why his new book Pharrell: Carbon, Pressure & Time: A Book of Jewels won’t just be a coffee table book. Although aesthetically, it’s beautiful with its vibrant orange hardcover, this book will go into detail on over 100 pieces of the producer and creative director. Let us tell you, he has amazing taste. The rapper is iced out on almost every page and each piece holds significant value to him. Some pieces include designs by Yoon & Verbal and Lorraine Schwartz.

The book is available now on amazon.com and is coming to Billionaire Boys Club stores soon. Stay tuned for details.

Ice Studios Teases Their Best Selling Beanies Restock

Photographer Renell Medrano and her cool girl brand Ice Studios are back at it again. This brand is truly a must for a girl who loves to incorporate streetwear into her wardrobe. The brand has teased its colorful “Flinstone” beanie that is a cult favorite. The beanie will come in five colorways: blue, black, green, yellow, and red, with their signature brand logo and, of course, the circular designs reminiscent of the TV show, The Flintstones.

Yara Shahidi Stuns In Red Attending The Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2024 Runway

Young actress Yara Shahidi is seen in Paris wearing a dramatic red cowl neck gown by Alexander McQueen for the luxury brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. It fits her like a glove with its velour texture, cinched waist, and high one-legged slit. She lets the dress be the moment with her hair slicked back, wearing only a pair of small gold hoop earrings and a black strappy heel. She’s always been a beauty, but this look is utterly jaw-dropping.

Carhartt X New Balance

New Balance and Carhartt join forces to bring you a reinvented 990v6 sneaker. The shoe is a true integration of the brands, with a classic New Balance silhouette featuring Carhartt’s signature colors. This new shoe features a gorgeous tan suede detail all around with a gray mesh base. There are three shades of brown in the shoe to give it dimension and changeable shoelaces in white and military green. The branding logos are combined inside the shoe, along with a trademark “N” that we all know and love on either side of the shoe.

According to Hypebeast, the shoe is said to come out in October.

Paloma Wool Debuted Their Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Collection In Paris

Filled with neutrals and vintage-inspired shapes, the Paloma Wool Spring/Summer 2024 runway in Paris was for the girls who don’t wear color much. Slinky tops that fit on any body shape, light pastel knits, and sheer fabrics all hit the runway. From chocolatey browns to barely-there blues, pieces like skirts over trousers, see-through long sleeve sweaters, and suede jackets were showcased. Bubble hem skirts, patent leather jackets, and casually draped dresses were also on models. It was an understated yet chic collection; we’re excited to shop it in the next season.