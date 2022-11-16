The Cargo Skirt And Its Comeback

Cargo skirts aren’t new to the fashion trend cycle, but they are in their comeback era. Originating in the 90s as an offshoot from cargo pants, the cargo skirt has been a staple for decades and is getting the spotlight once again. As fall and winter are approaching, long skirts have been gaining popularity, but not everyone wants to always look formal or dressed up day-to-day. That’s why cargo skirts are the best option to go to, and they are so practical on top of looking cool and effortless; there are a million patch pockets to hold all your little essentials. From Destiny’s Child to TLC in the 90s to now, celebrity photographer Renell Medrano has been seen wearing her own design of the cargo skirt from her brand Ice Studios.

The cargo skirt is all about comfort without compromising style. Our favorite it-girls in the 90s showed us that almost anything goes with a cargo skirt. They don’t have to be heavy either; many are made out of nylon and can be layered over leggings in the cooler months ahead. If you want to avoid the “army” type of look, opt for a cargo skirt with contrast stitching and fewer pockets.

Longer skirts, in general, have been at the top of trend reports, so it’s no wonder that cargo skirts have made their comeback, and we think it’s here to stay for a while. From what we’ve seen, many tend to style them with crop tops, sweatshirts and hoodies to oversized t-shirts. For winter, try styling them with a racer jacket and Doc Martins for a casual vibe.

Here’s one you can add to your cart.