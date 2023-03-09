Essence Trend Report: PFW Fall Winter 2023

Getty Images/ Shelton Boyd-Griffith

Au revoir Paris, and fashion month.We made it through a month of amazing shows, street style, and of course, trends. And while we focus our sights on the next big thing in fashion (aka the Oscars), let’s take a moment to look at all the key trends, motifs, and aesthetic “cores” as seen on the runways at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023. From Dynasty-core (we’re naming it now) and pinstripes to cardigans in all different shapes, sizes, and forms (like a bodysuit cardigan) and, of course, the color of the season, yet again, red.

Ahead, check out the trends we spotted at Paris Fashion Week.

Now That’s What I Call The 80s

We said it before, but the 80s were heavy on the moodboard this season for a few houses. Motifs from 80s phenomenons like Dynasty, St. Elmo’s Fire, Working Girl, etc. — the boxy shoulders, the campy, 80s high-glam, plaid, pearl embellishments — were a focus at Balmain and Saint Laurent. And as we know, aesthetics/cores rooted in decade fashion come and go every few years; we’re sure to see the 80s give the 90s and y2k fashion moments a run for their money. Opt for those boxy silhouettes (or do like Nasteha Yusef suggests and buy shoulder pad inserts and add them to any look), dramatic pussybow blouses, mixing prints, etc. This trend is also a great case for sustainable fashion, as most pieces can be thrifted or sourced.

Pinstripes Please

Pinstripes are so timeless. They just ooze business, and tbh, will always be in style. This season at Saint Laurent, as part of the 80s throughline, pinstripe boxy suits and separates walked the runway. At Dries Van Noten, pinstripe blazers were paired with delicate silk skirts, offering a juxtaposition of hard and soft. This, too, is another trend we recommend thrifting.

Dries Van Noten

Cardigans (In All Shapes & Sizes)

Fashion is in a state of cozy. As we saw in Milan with the cozy, textured sweater trend, it’s clear that designers have the cozy girl in mind. And no, cardigans aren’t new, but this season we saw them take shape in many different forms. At Loewe, Jonathan Anderson made the case for extremely exaggerated cardigans (see below). Meanwhile, at Miu Miu, Mrs. Prada referenced herself through prior Prada & Miu Miu collections in shrunken cardigans as well as cardigan-style bodysuits.

For The Last Time…..Red

Yes, we know we keep saying it, and we promise this is our last time, but *whispers* red is definitely the color of the season. As we saw in the other big three cities, Paris put the icing on the cake for this trend. Red was literally everywhere. From Hermès and Stella McCartney to McQueen and even The Row. Valentino, known for its signature Valentino red, spotlighted the vibrant hue as well this season. So if you weren’t already planning on it, you should prob introduce a little red into your wardrobe this fall.

Cutouts

Cutouts were all over the Paris runways. From the more conventional cut-outs at Ester Manas, which beautifully highlighted parts of the body, to the more conceptual approach to cut-outs at Courreges, mirror round cutouts. This trend is a good way to bring your spring/summer clothes into early fall. Pair a cutout dress or shirt with an oversized blazer.