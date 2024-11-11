ICYMI: Tyla Wears Roberto Cavalli, Cynthia Erivo Wears Louis Vuitton, And More

Getty Images

Neiman Marcus Opens Dedicated Phoebe Philo Space In Beverly Hills

Phoebe Philo has been on our radar all year long. Her latest? According to WWD, Neiman Marcus’ retail location in Beverly Hills has opened a dedicated space for the brand which launched on Friday. Located on the second floor of the store the space offers select ready-to-wear pieces, accessories, handbags, and shoes.

“Phoebe Philo‘s distinct vision and execution is evident in every aspect of the brand,” said Lana Todorovich, chief merchandising officer at Neiman Marcus. “We are pleased to offer our unique platform for her work and bring her modern, intuitive and timeless designs to our customers.”

This expansion follows the opening of a temporary location within Bergdorf Goodman back in April, it also follows a permanent shop-in-shop which launched in September in New York City.

Tyla Wears Roberto Cavalli

To attend the MTV EMAs global star Tyla donned a dress previously associated with the icon Aaliyah who wore the gown in yellow years ago to the MTV VMAs in 2000. Notably, rapper Eve donned the same gown Tyla wore in 2000. The archival dress was blue with fur detailing and it was worn with a knee-high black strappy sandal, this look is credited to stylist Ron Hartleben. Dainty jewels also made a statement on the artist, they consisted of small diamond hoop earrings, a single bangle, and a choker necklace.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo Wears Louis Vuitton

Cyntia Erivo stepped out in Los Angeles at the premiere of her newest film, Wicked. Erivo and her stylist, Jason Bolden, have committed to method dressing by incorporating various greens, capes, and more. On this occasion, Erivo wore a custom green latex dress and fur shawl designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The dress was paired with a silver choker with an emerald on the inside from jewelry designer Roberto Coin.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kelly Rowland Wears Georges Chakra

Singer Kelly Rowland attended Baby2Baby’s annual gala in a gown from Georges Chakra’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Not only did the star rock the green carpet but also the stage, where she performed alongside one of her most well-known duo partners, Nelly. They worked on making the night the most memorable. Rowland opted for a black dress featuring a cutout with gold fabric underneath and a mock neck.

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Naomi Osaka Wears Louis Vuitton

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka also attended the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles. To the affair Osaka donned a Fall/Winter 2024 look by Louis Vuitton. The ensemble she wore consisted of. a knitted top designed to be worn with a tank dress with a feathered bottom. A black and white assortment of fabric fell elegantly towards the bottom of the dress. Osaka was styled by Sue Choi.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Marc Jacobs Named U.S. Vogue’s First Guest Editor

Vogue’s longstanding editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, approached designer Marc Jacobs earlier this year, offering him the opportunity to take the lead on the December 2024 issue of the magazine. This is monumental as this is the first time a guest editor has taken over the publication. Jacobs brought something fresh to the legacy publications, offering his unique style and bending the traditional norms at the publication. Jacobs selected Kaia Gerber as the cover star, putting the model in doll-like clothing and fanciful poses and shapes from one of his latest collections.

According to The New York Times, Wintour and Jacobs worked collaboratively on the issue.