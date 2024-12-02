ICYMI: Joe Fresh Goods X Sprite Collection Launch, Solange Stars In Gucci Campaign, And More

Joe Fresh Goods, Sprite

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First up, Solange and Ms.Tina Knowles star in Gucci’s Holiday campaign. Next, GOAT was announced as the official uniform partner of Art Basel Miami. Additionally, Joe Fresh Goods collaborated with Spirte on a capsule collection.

Up next, United States shoppers spent $10.8 billion on Black Friday, breaking a record in sales. Next, London Fashion Week has chosen to ban exotic animal skins from the runway. Lastly, Altuzarra founder Joseph Altuzarra has been announced as the next CEO of his eponymous label.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend, below.

Solange And Ms. Tina Knowles Star In Gucci Campaign

Gucci’s holiday campaign is a family affair, starring Solange and Ms. Tina Knowles in a festive scene by a Christmas tree. The former stuns in a black oversized leather jacket layered over a bralette, a patterned scarf adorning her hair, a thin Gucci belt cinching her dark-wash denim jeans, and pointed-toe ballet flats. Beside her, Ms. Tina exudes elegance in a black low-cut jumpsuit, slingback stilettos, a chunky gold necklace, and matching gold drop earrings.

GOAT Partners With Art Basel Miami

GOAT returns as the official uniform partner for this year’s Art Basel in Miami. The platform has tapped ceramics artist Diana Yesinia Alvardo to collaborate on the designs. This uniform will also be used for the Hong Kong, Basel, and Paris fairs in 2025.

“Goat has always prioritized deepening our connection to the global creative community while partnering with talented individuals in the space,” Sen Sugano, chief brand officer of GOAT Group tells WWD.

“We’re honored to return as this year’s official uniform partner and to feature ceramic artist Diana Yesenia Alvarado. This partnership between Goat, Art Basel and Diana furthers our initiative to merge the disciplines of art and fashion, while supporting artists and showcasing their talents on a global scale,” Sugano adds.

GOAT

Joe Fresh Goods Launches Collaboration With Sprite

Designer Joe Fresh Goods collaborated with Sprite in his recent collection, featuring the brand’s unforgettable logo and many other signatures through his design lens. The capsule collection features various designs, including t-shirts, a varsity jacket, hats, and Sprite cans. The overall collection pays homage to many of the nostalgic elements of the brand that were more present in past times, like washed tees and detailed embroidery.

The JFG X Sprite collection is now available on joefreshgoods.com and in-store at Every Now & Then.

Joe Fresh Goods X Sprite

Black Friday Drove A Record $10.8 Billion In U.S. Online Sales

This year’s Black Friday saw U.S. consumers spend $10.8 billion online, marking a 10.2% increase compared to 2023, according to Adobe Digital Insights. However, in-store foot traffic was down by 3.2%, reports the insights agency RetailNext. The coveted weekend for the year’s best sales has consumers glued to their computers as they scour the internet for the best sales imaginable.

“Consumers have become more comfortable with [using] mobile shopping and chatbots, and this helped to prop up online growth for Black Friday,” Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights tells Glossy. “Brands that can blend e-commerce, social, and mobile seamlessly are the ones that will succeed.”

London Fashion Week Has Banned Exotic Skins

London Fashion Week has expanded its ethical stance by banning all wild animal skins from presentations per Business of Fashion. Building on last year’s fur restriction, the event now prohibits using animal skins in collections showcased on its official schedule. This move aligns with growing pressure from animal rights activists, who advocate for crocodile skin and snakeskin handbags to become as unacceptable as fur coats in global fashion. Brands participating in the prestigious event must comply with the updated guidelines, signaling a significant shift towards sustainability and ethical practices in the industry.

Joseph Altuzarra Will Lead Altuzarra As New CEO

Joseph Altuzarra, the designer behind his New York-based ready-to-wear label famous for its sleek and feminine dresses since 2008, is stepping into the role of chief executive officer. Shira Sue Carmi, who has served as CEO since 2020 after her time at Mansur Gavriel, will step down at the end of the year on December 31st and transition to a seat on the board of directors, according to Business of Fashion.

The report also notes that Marta Lastra, the brand’s longtime chief operating officer and newly appointed president as of September will take on an expanded role overseeing distribution, marketing, and more while partnering closely with Altuzarra to drive the brand’s next chapter forward.

“We would like to thank Shira for playing a pivotal role in leading Altuzarra over the past few years,” Joseph Altuzarra shared in a statement. “The brand has expanded substantially and I am excited to continue to lead its growth as CEO in close partnership with Marta.”