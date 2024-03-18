In Case You Missed It: Oprah Winfrey Wears Prada, Tyler, The Creators Louis Vuitton Sneakers, And More

Getty Images

Over the weekend, fashion was abuzz with notable moments worth highlighting. Oprah Winfrey, the iconic host and actress, and cover star for our Winter Issue, graced the spotlight in a purple Prada gown. The regal hue seems to stay on theme with her looks from The Color Purple press run. Meanwhile, Tyler, the Creator, known for his unique fashion sense, continues to make waves with his collaboration with Louis Vuitton. His hand-drawn designs, now in sneaker form, are set to be released soon.

Next, Designer KidSuper also made waves with the release of his vibrant Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The designer is known for boundary pushing collections and this one is no exception. In the world of music and fashion, rappers Offset and Gunna paid homage to Prada in a new song. Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion house has selected Nicolas Di Felice of Courrèges to guest design its next collection, promising an exciting debut in June. GAP and Palace are teaming up for a 90s-inspired capsule collection, and Reformation unveils a new sustainable swimwear line starring model Tina Kunakey.

Oprah Winfrey Wears Prada

At the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Oprah Winfrey wore a dazzling beaded gown in a rich royal purple by Prada, and styled by Annabelle Harron. The waist of her dress featured a small bow while the chest was accentuated with a corset-style design. It was a quarter sleeved, full-length dress that had an air of modesty and elegance to it. The added beading in the same rich purple added the perfect detailing while dangling disco ball shaped diamond earrings completed her outfit.

Tyler, The Creator’s Louis Vuitton Sneakers Are Releasing Soon

Rapper Tyler, The Creator’s design prowess cannot be denied with his new collection in collaboration with Louis Vuitton. The Spring 2024 collection is filled with vibrant colors and hand-drawn LV monograms on an array of pieces. Now, the rapper slash designer is coming out with the LV sneakers. The details on these three pairs are incredible with one in a cream colorway that features that hand-drawn monogram in pink, shades of blue, and yellow. Another pair is a suede green with an embossed LV monogram, while the third colorway is a chocolate and cream with a Damier checkered quarter.

Keep a lookout for the Creator X Louis Vuitton sneakers on March 21.

KidSuper’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Is Here

Brooklyn-based designer KidSuper, Colm Dillane, has released its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The paint splattered collection is entitled “Theater Play” with statement pieces like a burgundy stitched Trompe l’oeil button-down with a woman’s figure, an ombre effect green and light pink blazer jacket, and a color blocked knit sweater with a figure on the chest. Other standouts were a Trompe l’oeil suit that looks like an x-ray of wooden bones, and another ombre effect suit but in blue and white, and a blue striped button-down with bright blue splotches of paint spills. Accessories included an array of printed ties with the designer’s well-known graphics of drawings, blue cloudy skies and lots of animated faces. Other accessories include the Kissing Bags that come in pink, red, and cream, as well as the crochet knit bucket hats.

Shop the “Theater Play” collection on kidsuper.com. Prices range from $55 to $575.

Rappers Offset And Gunna Shout Out Prada In A New Music Video

Rappers Offset and Gunna give Prada the ultimate shout out in a new music video. Their song is called “Prada Dem” with a cover of a black leather glove. Offset happens to love Michael Jackson and often is seen wearing gloves similar to the ones in the cover. The music video was also shot directly in front of the Prada storefront in SoHo, New York City with both rappers dripped out in full Prada looks. All the looks were thanks to stylist Shaleeta “SheShe” Pendleton.

Jean Paul Gaultier Has Selected The Courrèges Designer For Its Next Collection

Jean Paul Gaultier has selected Nicolas Di Felice of Courrèges as the next guest designer for an upcoming collection. The one-off collection is to be shown during Paris Couture Week which is taking place from June 24 to 27. This is the seventh guest designer or couturier for the French couture house. Other notable designers like Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens, Simone Rocha, Chitose Abe, Julien Dossena, and Haider Ackermann all preceded Di Felice.

“I find Nicolas to be bold and creative from the beginning of his career,” Gaultier said to WWD. “Choosing him aligns perfectly with the idea of seeing what a designer can bring to my style.” In tandem to this upcoming show, Courrèges is also planning to open four new store locations in Paris as well as the U.S.

GAP And Palace Are Joining Forces For A Capsule Collection

Gap and Palace have come together to drop its ‘90s-inspired collection. The London-based streetwear brand is taking notes from Gap’s past collections to create a nostalgia-filled capsule with skateboarding culture in mind. The campaign features kids and adults in street-inspired designs from varsity jackets, oversized T-shirts, hoodies with “PAL” or “GAP ATHLETIC”, as well as anorak jackets and track jackets.

The PALACE GAP collection will be available in stores and online on March 22 at gap.com, the Palace_Skateboards WeChat store, and palaceskateboards.com. It will also be available in Japan, Korea, and China on March 23.

Reformation Releases A New Sustainable Swimwear Line Starring Tina Kunakey

Reformation has come out with an all-new swimwear collection with sustainable fabrics. The brand initially launched a small drop in 2019 made from ECONYL, a nylon fabric made out of recycled trash. However, this wasn’t sustainable enough even though customers were fans of the initial drop. The new collection uses non-synthetic fabrics called EVO by Fulgar; it’s a renewable, biobased and soft fiber. The collection features pieces with vintage-inspired silhouettes with classic Reformation prints and solid colorways. Model Tina Kunakey models a white one-piece with red contrast lining in an image while wearing a one-piece reminiscent of a roaring ‘20s top in another.

The collection is available now on Reformation.com and Shopbop. Prices range from $68 to $168 while sizes range from XS to XL.