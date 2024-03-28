5 Ways To Incorporate Tube Tops Into Your Spring Wardrobe

Getty Images

This year tube tops are making a comeback as early ‘00s aesthetics are resurfacing and the weather starts to heat things up. This resurgence aligns with fashion trends going back to previous eras–the nostalgic details have been taking over our Instagram feeds for months. The tube top is one of the most versatile pieces and we’re here to tell you how to style them.

This version of a crop top is easy to incorporate into your everyday spring and summer style, especially if you’re living in warmer climates. Now, it’s turning into a staple piece that can be paired with just about any other piece to be dressed up or down. For instance, you can wear a plain tube top in white, black, or tan with a pair of trousers or wide-leg jeans, or dress it up by throwing a blazer over it. It’s also an easy piece to throw on, sans bra if you’re into that.

Keep scrolling to learn how you can wear the tube top for the spring and this summer, below.

Accessorize, Accessorize, Accessorize

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 26: Didi Stone wears a silver large necklace, silver large shoulders bracelets, a silver laces buttoned / shoulder-off corset, blue faded denim large rolled-up jeans pants, a silver metallic belt from Jean-Paul Gaultier, silver rings, silver and rhinestones embracing strappy pumps heels shoes / sandals, outside Jean-Paul Gaultier, during Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022, on January 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Adding layers of jewelry from stacks of dainty to chunky necklaces is the way to go when styling a plain or even printed tube top. This is a piece you truly play around with and adding jewelry on the neck elevates a plain piece like a tube top perfectly. Think pearls, charms, diamonds, and crystals. The more color on the jewelry, the better. It’ll make your outfit stand out without looking like you put much effort into it.

Embrace Peplums

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Sophia Brown attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 Vanity Fair Rising Star BAFTAs pre-party at JOIA on February 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Since the peplum trend has made its return it’s currently on-trend to wear one, it’ll add flare to your tube top. A peplum-style option is the perfect addition to your spring-summer wardrobe–it’ll inject some dimension and a fun silhouette into your outfit. It can be a different texture from knit to more structured cotton fabrics. A tube top in a peplum style can be worn with a pair of trousers or straight-leg jeans to let the top have the main moment.

Turn To Denim On Denim

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: fashion week guest seen wearing a total denim matching set and miu miu underwear, outside coach during new york fashion week on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Denim on denim just got a bit more compelling by styling it in tube top form. A denim tube top with a pair of jeans in any shade just looks effortlessly cool. There’s just something about denim that exudes a fun and stylish spirit and pairing it with a cropped top takes it up a notch. Writer Peyton Dixon recently wore a denim tube top and we haven’t stopped thinking about it since.

Pair It With A Matching Skirt

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – AUGUST 11: A guest wears a white latte lace print pattern shoulder-off / cropped top, a matching white latte cut-out pattern long skirt, royal blue flip flop , outside Saks Potts during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, on August 11, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A monochromatic outfit always tends to lean towards effortlessness, so imagine wearing a tube top in black or white, or a bright color and pairing it with a matching skirt. It could be any fabric too from a white denim with chunky sandals or a flowing tiered white skirt paired with a tight-fitting tube top that’s a bit cropped. The look would scream spring fling, block-party ready, or just casual cool.

An Easy Dress

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 21: Models walk the runway presenting designs by Blumarine during the Milan Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2024 show in Milan, Italy on September 21, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A tube top dress has to be the easiest piece to incorporate this piece into your wardrobe. It’s easy to wear daily and will look like you put more thought into such an easy look. The dress could have added texture like a bubble hem, revealed stitching, or a drop waist. Your statement piece could come in vibrant prints to add an interesting element to your spring look. It can be styled with kitten heels, a pair of loafers, or even sneakers for those on-the-go days.