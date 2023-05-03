Look Out For These Summer 2023 Trends

GETTY IMAGES

Summer; the best season of the year, when the antics and escapades have little to no limits, girls’ trip plans are making it out of the group chat, and when clothes get less and less fabric. Sometimes summer gets a bad rep when it comes to fashion, and the main complaint is that it’s too hot to pull off certain looks, but that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Time is passing by incredibly fast this year, if you haven’t noticed, so we’re already a ways away from summer and the memories that it’ll bring. Summer weddings, barbecues, and block parties are in the near future (closer than you think), and looking good at all the functions is our number one priority.

Some of you may love summer fashion the most and look forward to how the warm weather influences your style. We’ve compiled upcoming trends to look out for, for both summer fashion lovers and skeptics because either way, we’re going into summer full throttle. Excitement is already in the air, flights have been booked, and items are already accumulating in carts.

Take a look below at what summer trends to look out for in 2023 and how to style them.

Tube Tops

The famous tube top is back and better than ever! Gone are the days of embarrassing sweat stains on white t-shirts that never keep you cool. Tube tops go with literally, and I mean literally anything. Style a tube top with straight-leg denim, a tiered skirt, and jorts, or over a white button-down for a light layer. The possibilities are endless with the cute little tube top. They are perfect for the days you don’t want to overthink what you’re wearing and those outings when the sun beats nonstop.

Utilitarian – Pockets Galore

The utilitarian trend reigns supreme still after all this time. The circulation of 10 pockets per piece is my favorite functional trend. What’s even better is that this trend is not solely on just cargo pants but on skirts, vests, and jackets. You can wear it in a plethora of ways, like a mini cutout top paired with pants below, a graphic tee paired with a skirt, a cargo pants and vest combo over a plain white tee, or just a jacket over a simple tank top.

Asymmetrical Anything

Asymmetrical hems are the best thing to happen to our wardrobes. This type of skirt, dress, or even shirt adds character to an outfit, and you can play with proportions even more with an asymmetrical piece. If it’s a top, opt for a trouser or straight-leg jeans. If it’s a skirt, wear a light knit, but if that’s too hot, a plain tank top will even things out. For a dress, just let the dress do the talking as the statement piece.

Bustiers & Lace

Lingerie is trending again, and styling it in new ways is the funniest part. I love a bustier under a blazer on a summer night for dinner or the museum. This trend is for you if you’re a risk taker and don’t mind showing some skin. You can style lace tops like the one below casually with a black skirt or denim. If it’s a flowy tank with the lace trimmings, a matching skirt or one close to matching will look like a co-ord from heaven.

Jorts/Bermuda Shorts

Whoever is over jorts will just have to deal because they are never going out of style, I fear. Jorts are truly essential if you want to have a cute outfit on and be comfortable in the heat. The last thing you want is to be uncomfortable on a girl’s trip. You can style these with fun and light jackets, plain tank tops or tanks with cutouts, or just a good ole graphic tee for a more casual vibe. If you really want to dress it up, try a pair of heels like how Rihanna styled her look so that you won’t look out of place going to a nice dinner.