Why A Peplum Top Is Essential For Your Going Out Wardrobe

The peplum top trend recirculated with many runways from brands such as Brandon Maxwell, Jil Sander, Tory Burch, and more. The design was popular in the 2010s but mainly was crafted with floral prints and scuba fabric. Now, a much more chic approach to the top is coming to the surface. As the weather has permitted more whimsical silhouettes such as a peplum top. We’re going out more and wearing less layers but the shape of the peplum top gives the illusion of more effort being placed into your look.

We’ve been looking through some runways and street style inspiration for our upcoming casual afternoon outings and evening looks. From a frilly “cottagecore” look to a breezy matching set for a sleek feeling to your outfit, we’re here to help you with styling a peplum top for this summer season. Think elevated and refined yet sexy, these are the main adjectives we’re going with regarding getting dressed.

Below learn how we’re wearing our essential peplum top for going out with friends, laidback solo moments and beyond.

Cottagecore

The trend of “cottagecore” with its frilly details like ruffles, bows, and ties can also apply to the peplum top. For a going-out look you could keep it casual with a pair of shorts that are a similar fabric to your top or a pair of jorts. Add sneakers with long socks or a pair of kitten heels with lace socks layered underneath to keep the theme going. To dress it up, try your favorite trousers with heeled booties and accessorize with a clutch bag, large hoop earrings, and stacked rings on both hands. Below, Olli’s runway look from 2018 was ahead of the curve.

Printed Matter

Printed tops are already an exciting addition to a summer wardrobe, but one with a peplum detail can be a compelling statement maker. Style yours with a denim skirt, a pair of heeled boots, and a black leather shoulder bag. Add a few accessories like dainty necklaces and a statement earring. For more cinching at the waist, you can even try belting your top. To keep your look casual, style your top with a pair of jeans and a pair of flats. Add a slouchy leather bag with a few bangles stacked on your wrist. Altuzarra’s Fall/Winter 2023 presentation below presents an ideal outfit in case you’re keen to take this trend for a spin too.

Matching Sets

A matching set is ideal for the days when you don’t know what to wear or don’t have energy to put too much thought into your outfit. A puff sleeve peplum top paired with a matching skirt or pants in a primary color is your best bet. Add a pop of color with a minibag or clutch, and a pair of sneakers to juxtapose dressy and casual. Or dress things up with a pair of strappy heels. For accessories, we suggest a pair of sunglasses, dangling diamond earrings, and a few rings on both hands. Lastly, if your hair is in braids or worn down don’t be afraid to add a printed silk bandana.

Keep It Casual

A casual look with a peplum top could entail oversized jeans worn with black loafers. This look embodies effortlessness. Your top could be flashy or understated in a black or neutral hue. A few dainty necklaces, statement earrings, and a few rings and bracelets stacked on both arms would fare well with the previously mentioned outfit inspiration. You could even try a pair of leather sneakers in black too. Look to Soeren Le Schmidt’s Spring/Summer 2022 show look below for an eccentric alternative.