How To Find The Perfect Swimsuit For Your Body Type

The daunting gloom over trying to find a swimsuit no matter what your body type can be the one thing stopping you from enjoying a summer outing to the beach or pool. We all know that everybody is a swimsuit body and even then it’s still difficult to bear the weight of picking out one that makes you feel that sentiment. That’s why we’ve come up with a few tips to help you achieve this feeling and find the perfect swimsuit for your body type.

When shopping and trying things on, usually the fit of things isn’t always designed for body types other than an hourglass, which is common but not the only one that exists. Fashion does have a long way to go in that respect, however there are ways that we’ve found to assist in getting pieces, specifically swimsuits, to fit and flatter your body type.

Remember, no matter your body type, you can wear what you want how you want to. There is no reason to stop yourself from enjoying any outfit based on a body type. These are merely tips to enhance your shopping experience and make it easier on you. From the round to straight to triangular body types, we have the tips and styling tricks to help make you feel your best self in a swimsuit, below.

Round Body Type

For a rounder body type, depending on the look you are going for with a swimsuit, we’d recommend a top that allows you to have the most support like this bikini top from CUUP made with wider straps. The bottoms we recommend to try out are higher cut to offer an elongated shape to your legs like this bottom also from CUUP that was designed deliberately with a high cut with a slightly cheeky fit in the back. If you lean more toward one pieces this one from TA3 encompasses both the supportive top and high cut all in one.

Straight/Rectangular Body Type

Showing skin is already a bit scary, but for straight body types plunging necklines and higher cut brief-fitting bottoms are the most flattering. These pieces offer a poignant touch to your beach or pool look and an added ruching effect on your bottoms also goes a long way with styling as well as accentuation. This Aruba top from Monday Swimwear offered in green, red, white, black, and cream has a flattering neckline that elongates your decolletage elegantly, meanwhile this ruched fitting bottom from Vitamin A offers adjustable ruching with straps on the sides that can be tied. A one piece that would also offer a straight body type a flattering fit is Norma Kamili’s halter-fit swimsuit.

Triangular Body Type

A triangular body type usually consists of wide hips and narrow shoulders. Swim tops like triangle bikini tops and high leg cut bottoms work well for this body type. If you have a bigger bust a top with more support would be your best bet, but a triangle bikini top also works. This top from Riot Swim offers a bit of extra support for a triangle top with added straps at the front while the matching bottoms have a high leg cut and strings on the side to adjust to your optimum comfort. Lastly, MBM’s cutout one-piece featuring a triangular bust and a high leg cut is fitting for a triangular body type.

Hourglass

A commonly known body type is the hourglass. A classic bikini like this one is an excellent go-to for this body type that usually consists of a wide bust and hip. If you lean more toward modestly dressing a halter top like this one from Left On Friday will offer enough support for your breasts without spilling and full coverage matching bottoms will offer you all the comfort you need to enjoy your day out near the water.

Apple/Inverted Triangle Body Type

An inverted triangle usually consists of a wide bust area and a smaller waist and necklines with extra straps that cross over tend to be the most flattering for them. Meanwhile a bikini bottom with strappy sides to tie also accentuate this body type effortlessly. This top from Revolve offers a cross over detail while these bottoms from Victoria’s Secret are a classic triangle bikini bottom that flatters those with more narrow waistlines.