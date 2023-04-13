How To Dress For Festival Season

Getty Images

Festivals are literally the most fun you could ever have. Being surrounded by music for back-to-back days with pretty much all of your favorite artists in one location at a time is the perfect excuse to dress up in the most fun and outrageous outfits. We have Coachella coming up, Lovers and Friends in May, ESSENCE Fest and Gov Ball in June, and more coming up to get ready for. The festival season is what makes summer and being surrounded by friends even better.

We’ve compiled a bunch of looks for inspiration regardless of your personal aesthetic because the best part of about festival fashion is that literally no one cares what you look like as long as you’re having a fun time. Wearing what you want and being the main character is pretty much the best thing you could do for yourself this summer if you ask me.

Take a look below at some looks that I think would be worth trying out for yourself.

Matching Set

A matching set is truly the way to go. Try one that has a cropped top because, obviously, it’s going to be hot, but it also just makes the look even more exciting. A fun print and bright colors on a sexy two-piece set can be made into a real look with added accessories like intricate jewelry like waist beads.

Monochrome

A monochromatic look for festivals is a go-to. It’s so easy, especially if the color is green because almost any shade goes so well against each other.

Sheer

If you want to be comfortable on top of being fabulous, try a sheer dress over a chill bra or bandeau top and shorts or bloomers. It can have texture (like the one below) for an added touch, or if you’re keeping it chill, then no texture is necessary.

Summer Knit

Light knits are a must in the summertime, and for the festival season, it looks so chic as a set. Try a matching knit set if you don’t tend to get too hot in the summer. Black may seem like a counter-productive choice in the summer, but it’ll be cool in a light-knit.

Afro-Eclectic

The quintessential spiritual crystal girl is the look below. We love the Erykah Badu-esque energy that these women give in looks like this, and they are absolutely perfect for festivals.

Robe

A long kimono or shawl may seem over the top, but that’s what a festival is for; to be the most over-the-top person there. It’s giving main character energy in the outfit below. The print, the matching moment, it’s just perfect for a festival.

Cozy

A monochromatic and matching set moment is all that you could possibly need to be stylish and comfortable at a festival. A bandeau top and comfy pants will keep you able to be standing on your feet for the long hours of a festival day.

Sequins

Anything shiny honestly works for a festival, but a sequined top over a bikini top or even a t-shirt would look amazing on anyone and elevates a look without feeling like you’re trying too hard.