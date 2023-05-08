Da Brat Performed At The Lovers & Friends Music Festival With Baby-To-Be

Getty

Da Brat continues to be a proud mom, even on a stage in front of over 2 million attendees. During her set, the entertainer highlighted a special guest on stage at the Las Vegas-based festival on Saturday. The rapper, 49, proudly displayed her growing baby bump three months after announcing her pregnancy with wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart with a custom-made Chicago Bulls jersey set, which Harris-Dupart made for her wife’s special performance, her last show before giving birth. She acknowledged her wife’s thoughtfulness with a gratitude-filled Instagram post.

“Thank you to my BeauRtiful wife @darealbbjudy for my custom outfit and being thee best companion ever! Thank u to @loversandfriendsfest for having me and our unborn miracle rock out b4 he arrives into this world. “My LAST show” said @therealdrjackie,” Da Brat wrote on Instagram caption.

She continued, “It was a challenge but we pushed through! Thank u to my squad @stefateaser @realnickroses @mynamemister @jahlionsound @sheenamariebeauty and @bellastassi for holdin me down. We went out w a BANG!! Thank you for all the love and support from everyone who came!! It was PAAAAACKED! 💙💙💙”

Her wife, Harris-Dupart, also posted on Instagram about her performance, showing support and excitement about Da Brat’s performance with their baby boy. “Today in Vegas 😊😊😊 #loversandfriends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she shared.

Harris-Dupart matched her wife by wearing all red and lovingly looked on stage while the musician played through her biggest hits.

Recently the couple has received backlash on social media due to their decision to use a white sperm donor to conceive their soon-to-be baby. In a recent interview with The Root, they explained that it was challenging to find a sperm donor that met their needs and criteria. “Out of the 300 prospective donors they had, only one was Black, and that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” Da Brat said jokingly. “I was like, ‘I’m sorry, but that wasn’t gonna be my choice,” she revealed.

Harris-Dupart defended their decision by sharing harrowing statistics about Black sperm donors in the United States on social media.

“TO BE CLEAR – for all those that are not aware of the MANY things we weren’t aware of, here it is: black men make up less than 5% of the donation pool. Furthermore with genetic testing ( that is SPECIFICALLY for looking into the diseases that humans carry ) and inputting my stats in ALL of the cryo banks -it went from THOUSANDS to about 300 and of that only 1 was black – and he also unfortunately wasn’t a perfect match,” she wrote in a comment.

She continued, “So we actually waited a few weeks to see if the pool increased – but unfortunately, with the time frame we had to choose within 6-8 weeks and there was no more new black donors that fit within the perfect fit with my genetic testing. Hopefully this HEADLINE that people are running with will EDUCATE more people that there’s a HUGE gap in the sperm pool. Everyone have a great rest of your day.”

Although the couple has faced a year of complications trying to get pregnant, which included a miscarriage, they are looking forward to expecting their first child together very soon.