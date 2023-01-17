Lizzo And Kendrick Lamar To Headline 2023 Governors Ball

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder / Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2023 Governors Ball in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which will take place from June 9-11.

The popular three-day festival is moving to a new location after two years at Citi Field Stadium. This year’s lineup will feature artists such as Lil Nas X, Joey Bada$$, PJ Morton, 070 Shake, Lil Uzi Vert, Davido, Syd, Giveon, along with a list of others.

According to Variety, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Lizzo will headline the festival’s opening night, and Kendrick Lamar is set to be the main event for Sunday evening, which also includes sets from Pusha T, Tems, Léon, in addition to many of the seminal entertainers of today. Saturday’s show has Lil Baby, Koffee, and Syd hitting the stage in what will be an exciting weekend for everyone in attendance.

“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said in a statement. “Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day.”

Tickets for this year’s festival will go on sale following an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 and a fan early access presale beginning Thursday, January 19. More information is available on the Governors Ball’s official website.

Take a look at the full lineup of the 2023 Governor’s Ball below.