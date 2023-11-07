How To Add Sheer Pieces Into Your Fall Wardrobe According To A Stylist

Getty Images

The sheer trend is still on the rise. We’ve seen it in the Spring/Summer 2023 collections from Prada to Tibi–and it’s sneakily crept into the fall season. Although it is getting cooler, it seems no one is concerned as the fashion trend adds a touch of sensuality to any outfit. From tops, skirts, dresses, and sometimes even pants, the trend has been getting a hold on all practical items, even socks. Either way, we’re here for it and have compiled some tips on how to incorporate sheer pieces into fall looks.

We’ve even enlisted the help of fashion stylist Dione Davis, who is an expert on all things style (she cut her teeth at Tibi for eight years as a stylist). Davis’ tips range from finding the right undergarments and utilizing sweaters for layering to what to do when you actually don’t want to show skin. Take a look at the helpful tips to stay chic below.

1. Find The Right Undergarments

The key to successfully wearing sheer pieces is selecting the right undergarments. Nude or coordinating underwear (or bras) that match your skin tone can minimize the visibility of undergarments through sheer fabrics. The other main detail to note is the length of the undergarment if you’re wearing sheer bottoms. Davis suggests either wearing a pair of capris, briefs, or even a black high-rise swimsuit to get the perfect-shaped bottom.

“If I’m [going to] do sheer on the bottom I’m going to have to have a full brief that’s not going to slip or have any wardrobe malfunctions,” Davis said. “The whole purpose of sheer is to create a very beautiful fluid illusion so if you have anything cutting off the line that looks like a biker short it just doesn’t work.” She also notes that you should go shorter or longer with undergarments in the form of either a capri legging or a brief because a biker short will look more sporty than elegant.”

2. Balance Sheer With Opaque

To keep your outfit from looking too revealing, balance sheer pieces with solid ones like a sheer top with a camisole underneath or a sheer skirt with a solid slip. You still get that element of a little skin shown without feeling uncomfortable or too cold. You can even do a sheet tank over a solid one to add dimension and texture to an otherwise plain outfit. Add darker-wash jeans and heels to dress it up and for a more casual look just wear sneakers.

Davis also says if the sheer trend isn’t for you there’s no pressure to do it. If you’re just wanting to try something new the stylist says you could also layer two sheer pieces over each other. “Be experimental, have fun with it, if you’re shy or self-conscious or don’t want to show skin and want to do sheer, then try a contrast on the bottom like a white sheer dress on top,” she notes. Also, she says a black sheer dress on the bottom can be used to layer and make the look a bit opaque or the reverse to get a more fluid look.

3. Pick The Right Tops And Outerwear

When it comes to the right tops and outerwear, you still have to think about the length of each, according to Davis. Your sweaters and cardigans should hit right at the top of your hip bone for the sake of clean lines in the outfit. “Cropped sweaters with a sheer bottom isn’t going to make sense.” She adds this will pivot into sporty territory rather than elevated.

When wearing a sheer bottom in the cooler months Davis warns: “Be mentally prepared that you’re going to be cold.” For outerwear like a coat, you’ll want to go for something along the lines of a short bomber jacket (not cropped) or a loose duster coat with a tie in the back “so that you can see the sheet layers.” Davis’ go-to look for her own sheer layering is a no-coat option of lights, briefs, a sheer dress or skirt, tall boots, and an oversized cable knit sweater. The key to her look is balancing the different elements like texture and length.