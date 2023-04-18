Dress Trends To Try For Spring/Summer

Getty Images

Summer is right around the corner, which means cozy, lightweight, flowy clothes. In the meantime, there’s some serious restructuring to our closets happening; we’re putting away the cardigans soon and trading them in for tank tops for the summertime. Right now, dresses are at the forefront for the summer wardrobe, and while nights out will be getting much more humid and hot and maybe even steamy, a comfy and sexy dress awaits the night. We scoured the internet to see what’s up with the new it-girl dress trends, and we found some things to share so you can feel like the baddie that you are this summer.

Take a look below at a few of our favorite summer dress trends for this summer.

Black

Yes, we know that it might seem counterproductive, but the color black is actually good to wear in hotter climates. Black clothes help you stay cool because it absorbs heat and sun rays. So, an LBD is totally okay to wear for any day parties this upcoming season.

Cutouts

We love a cutout. Every time this trend comes back in any capacity, it excites me. Caution; be aware of potential crazy tan lines!

90s Asymmetrical Hems

Any time I see an asymmetrical hem, it reminds me of Girlfriends, Eve, and sometimes Moesha. There’s just a very 90s feel to a hem like this, and we all know nostalgia almost always feels good.

Shiny & Sheer

Anything shiny and sheer truly feels like a summer cocktail for fun and successfully staying cool in a dress. I feel like many body types will look good in a sheer or shiny dress.

Fringe

Fringe is back! One of the most exciting things to wear is textured clothing, and what better thing to wear at the club or while dancing than fringe? Movement this summer will be on a full 10.