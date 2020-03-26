H&M Releases Conscious Exclusive 2020 Collection

Sustainable fashion is proving to be the best way to go when it comes to style. In light of everything that is happening in the world, any bit of preservation is helpful. Launching today is global retailer H&M’s Conscious Exclusive SS20 collection.

Marking its return this Spring, H&M is continuing to reinvent the wheel for fast fashion. Bringing together flamboyant evening gowns and gauzy day dresses, the collection features new sustainably sourced materials such as Circulose, a natural material produced from recycled textiles and Renutm, a high-quality recycled polyester, as well as leftover stock fabrics from previous collections. “The stimulus for SS20 was the idea of glamorous train travel, which the design team felt was wonderfully symbolic of H&M’s journey as a company towards circularity,” exclaimed Ella Soccorsi, designer at H&M.

Launched in 2012, the Conscious Exclusive is H&M’S premium womenswear collection of elevated pieces and timeless classics that are made from sustainably sourced materials and using sustainable methods. The Conscious Exclusive collections have historically comprised a test bed for new, innovative materials and ways of sustainable thinking that are subsequently incorporated across the H&M business. This contributes to the ambitious goal to only use recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030. Shop the Conscious Exclusive SS20 collection here.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, H&M has made a $500,000 donation from the H&M Foundation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. For more information on how the global retailer is helping the pandemic, visit here.