Sustainability has been a topic of interest among fashion brands as of late and there are some great labels by women of color that are leading the charge.
From brands like Tree Fairfax who are eliminating mass production and advocating for slow fashion to Proclaim creating lingerie from plastic water bottles, companies are finding unique ways to make their fashion mark while being eco-friendly.
For Earth Day, we are recognizing creative of colors who are leading the sustainable fashion market. Scroll through brands below that are making their mark in the industry by supporting equal pay for global artisans to producing their goods from recycled products.
01
Omi Woods
Omi Woods is a contemporary jewelry brand that celebrate their connections to African diaspora. Their pieces are individually and ethically handmade with precious metals, gemstones, conflict-free diamonds and gold.
02
Brother Vellies
Brother Vellies creates boots, shoes and sandals in styles that maintain the spirituality of their ancestral counterparts.
03
Lem Lem
lemlem is an artisan-driven collection of women’s, men’s, children’s and home goods made entirely in Africa. The core collection is handwoven from natural cotton in Ethiopia and the brand is steadily expanding partnerships with additional artisan groups across Africa.
04
Selva Negra
Selva Negra represents drive, holistic energy, united empowerment, careful craftsmanship, and engineered comfort.
05
Tree Fairfax
Tree Fairfax is minimal leather goods that are long lasting. Each piece is hand cut and stitched using locally sourced, high quality leather.
06
Cee Cee's Closet
Cee Cee’s Closet celebrates the beauty of West African prints through unique accessories. Their accessories are designed handmade by artisans in Nigeria.
07
House of Aama
House of Aama explores the Black experience by designing garments with nostalgic references informed by historical research, archival analysis, and storytelling.
08
Proclaim
Proclaim is an inclusive nude lingerie line made in LA from recycled plastic water bottles.
09
Wkndla
WKNDLA is a contemporary jewelry line that embraces empowerment through self-expression and community.
10
Galerie.La
Galerie.la is a luxury boutique who's mission is to work as a community, building a platform devoted to the highest quality of sustainable fashion.