Sustainability has been a topic of interest among fashion brands as of late and there are some great labels by women of color that are leading the charge.

From brands like Tree Fairfax who are eliminating mass production and advocating for slow fashion to Proclaim creating lingerie from plastic water bottles, companies are finding unique ways to make their fashion mark while being eco-friendly.

For Earth Day, we are recognizing creative of colors who are leading the sustainable fashion market. Scroll through brands below that are making their mark in the industry by supporting equal pay for global artisans to producing their goods from recycled products.