Here’s Everything You Missed At Afropunk Day 2

Avery Munroe

This year’s Afropunk Brooklyn Circus Of Soul was a highly anticipated cultural festival that continued its tradition of celebrating diversity, art, and music within the Black diaspora. Held in Brooklyn, New York, the event brought together a vibrant community of people who embraced individuality and self-expression. The festival’s ethos, rooted in inclusivity, was evident in its lineup of artists, performers, and vendors who champion creative freedom and the different ways you can be Black.

In its dynamic intersections of music, fashion, art, and activism, Afropunk this year was more than just a music festival—it was a movement that amplified underrepresented voices and redefined the global cultural landscape of Blackness. Check out all the moments that put a smile on everyone’s faces below.

Headliner Teyana Taylor Channeled Her Inner Boss

The soulful, melodious voice and effortless dance moves of Teyana Taylor had us all in a trance. Her storytelling through her performance alone made us all remember why she’s been in her creative director bag. She and her backup dancers were in sexy suiting but don’t let looks fool you, she did not come to play. She opened with one of her hits “Bare Wit Me” and then switched up the vibes with a house mix and ballroom dance break that had the crowd going wild to end of the night. Her daughter Junie also made a guest appearance, as she came on stage and stole the show from her superstar mom. She danced and danced to Lil’ Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock.”

Dreamer Isoima Gets Groovy And The Crowd To Mosh

One thing about Dreamer Isioma is that he’s going to do exactly what he wants when he wants. His relaxed composure and captivating voice while performing tracks from his latest album Princess Forever had us all embracing our inner fan-girls. The audience was entranced by his contagious enthusiasm, and in due time, the music transitioned from chill to punk. He got the crowd in the mood for a mosh pit, with fans careening from one end of the crowd to the other, colliding in a whirlwind of energy.

Sudan Archives Serenaded Us While She Played Her Violin

One of the most pivotal and creative artists out right now took the stage and embodied the meaning of Afropunk. She brought her violin during a few songs like “Ciara,” and occasionally punctuated songs with visceral screams. Being proudly punk and carefree, she displayed a striking dichotomy—unflinchingly flashing the audience as an unapologetic statement of her identity as both a Black woman and a punk rocker.

Queen Of Affirmations Baby Tate Reminded Us That We’re Healthy And Wealthy

Rapper and “It” Girl Baby Tate came on stage with high energy in a Barbie Pink ‘fit, ready to get the crowd going. As soon as the beat dropped, we knew what time she was on. We sang the affirmations of her hit song “I Am” to get the vibes right, and transitioned to her other top song “Sl*t Him Out.” Then she switched it up with an R&B ballad “Let It Rain.” She also announced that she has a new song dropping this Friday, so be on the lookout!

Joey Bada$$ Had The Crowd Moving

Brooklyn native rapper Joey Bada$$ opened with his hits “Show Me,” “Love Is Only A Feeling,” and songs from his 2000 album. Everyone’s heads were nodding to the groovy beats and Joey’s relatable hard-hitting lyrics. The rapper came in a look that was very Brooklyn, fitting for the Greenpoint venue of Afropunk. He kept it easy with his afro pick in his ‘fro and let the music do the talking.

Author Akwaeke Emezi Performs Her First Live Show At Afropunk

Author-turned-singer Akwaeke Emezi took the Afropunk stage for the first time and made it theirs. The New York Times best-selling author performed their first single “Banye” which they released in June. The performance was filled with vibrance and genre-bending rapping as that’s what punk is all about—not fitting into any constraining boxes. Emezi’s energy was enough to fill the whole venue.