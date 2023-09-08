Hanifa’s Fall/Winter 2023 Collection Is Finally Here

Hanifa

Anifa Mvuemba has released her latest Fall/Winter 2023 collection and it radiates both beauty and empowerment. The designs burst with vibrancy, featuring innovative and bold silhouettes. Mvuemba’s signature fusion of African aesthetics with contemporary design, combined with Hanifa’s inclusive approach, adds an extra layer of excitement to this new collection for shoppers.

This collection’s campaign focuses on a new sophistication with New York City as the backdrop. The metropolitan, on-the-go aesthetics bring into context the kind of woman that’s drawn to Hanifa. Mvuemba’s newest collection reshapes both feminine and masculine with new reimagined structured suiting with touches of soft textures. The collection’s boldness shines through the striking color palette, spanning from vibrant orange to electric teal and delicate baby pink, complemented by surprising textures that introduce an elegant dimension to the pieces. The campaign vividly portrays the modern boss woman in all her glamor, captivating us as she navigates the city adorned in Hanifa’s exquisite pieces.

Hanifa

Standout pieces such as the Kleo Jumpsuit in striking colorways such as black and baby pink, as well as the Taliah Maxi with its orange and teal ombre effect, elevate the covet-worthy collection. Spanning an array of fashion choices, from miniskirts and trousers to a double-breasted coat and dresses meticulously designed to flatter diverse body shapes, this collection offers something for every woman.

The collection is available on hanifa.co. Prices range from $125 to $1,200.