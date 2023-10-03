Hanifa Is Officially Entering The Bridal Market

Getty Images

Hanifa, founded in 2011, is entering the bridal category. Her direct-to-consumer brand, based in Washington, D.C. has made many strides in recent years: a few years back it went viral following a digital runway presentation. Going into bridal makes perfect sense for Mvuemba, who has been wanting to step into the category for quite some time. On her Instagram, she says that the “seed” was planted to start a bridal line 10 years ago once more clients started asking for custom orders.

To some, this might appear to be happening out of the blue, but for years, the founder and designer Anifa Mvuemba has been taking custom orders for bridal dresses while still running her business regularly. Anifa’s brand and designs are meant to empower women of all shapes and sizes, championing true diversity and inclusion. A bridal line with that same sentiment is much needed in the fashion industry. The first-ever Hanifa bridal fashion show will be held at the Salamander Resort in Middleburg, Virginia on October 15.

The bridal collection will include an array of shapes and sizes with gowns adorned with custom beading, draping, feathers, and more per WWD. Expect fabrics like satin, silk, and organza on the runway. In the future, Mvuemba will also be offering fully customizable looks on top of her bridal ready-to-wear designs. The forthcoming line will include footwear, intricate veils, and accessories. Pricing will be available upon request directly following the show.

Hanifa’s bridal ready-to-wear collection will launch on hanifa.co on October 20th.