Get Ready To Bloom With Hanifa

HANIFA

“For women without limits” is what reads on the Instagram bio of Hanifa. Founded by our fav Anifa Mvuemba, the it girl brand announced via Instagram, a live shopping experience is set to go live on Wednesday, April 26th. The brand has consistently been a trailblazer in terms of inclusivity and innovation, which are two things that Black women are very well versed in. In 2020, Mvenbma was so determined to show during fashion week she created the first 3D virtual fashion show. Now she’s bringing back that digital aspect with live shopping. All you have to do is subscribe to join in on the experience. Live shopping will give customers the opportunity to see what these spring items will look like on real bodies — in real-time.

Mvuemba is essentially limitless, as her ethos states. She’s never been one to shy away from an obstacle, especially the obstacle of the pandemic, as she was able to pivot. Since the beginning, founded in 2012, her stance has always been about designing luxury for everyone. “Bloom” is a”celebration of undoing and shedding the old to blissfully find the new,” taking inspiration from exotic florals like the anthurium. The collection features a wide array of garments, from jumpsuits and silk gowns to asymmetrical tops and soft layered skirts — all in hues alluding to that of a floral bouquet.

Bloom will be presented as part of the live shopping experience. Take part in newness and growth with this new luxury collection. The S/S 2023 collection is available exclusively online with pricing varying from $139-$1999 with a size range from XS-3XL.

Subscribe & shop the experience on the 26th at 6:30 PM EST/ 3:30 PM PST on hanifa.co