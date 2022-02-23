Courtesy of Othello Banaci

We’ve had our eyes peeled on Hanifa’s “Dream” collection ever since it hit the runway, and now we can all get our hands on it. No more anxiously checking the website everyday anticipating the opportunity to purchase those pieces we screenshotted, Hanifa has officially released Drop II of its FW21 collection.

Although the brand’s latest collection was released in the Fall, it includes great transitional pieces for the current season as warmer temperatures arise, and select pieces that are fitting for the Spring and Summer. The six new looks are also the perfect pieces for your next night out. Whether it be a fancy dinner date or an upscale soiree, you’re bound to find the attire you need in this release. And with Hanifa’s inclusive size offering ranging from XS to 2XL, many women can feel grown and sexy in their Hanifa.

Shop Drop II of Hanifa’s “Dream” collection ahead.

Loading the player...