Hanifa Just Released New Pieces From Its Runway Collection
Courtesy of Othello Banaci
By Greg Emmanuel ·

We’ve had our eyes peeled on Hanifa’s “Dream” collection ever since it hit the runway, and now we can all get our hands on it. No more anxiously checking the website everyday  anticipating the opportunity to purchase those pieces we screenshotted, Hanifa has officially released Drop II of its FW21 collection.

Although the brand’s latest collection was released in the Fall, it includes great transitional pieces for the current season as warmer temperatures arise, and select pieces that are fitting for the Spring and Summer. The six new looks are also the perfect pieces for your next night out. Whether it be a fancy dinner date or an upscale soiree, you’re bound to find the attire you need in this release. And with Hanifa’s inclusive size offering ranging from XS to 2XL, many women can feel grown and sexy in their Hanifa.

Shop Drop II of Hanifa’s “Dream” collection ahead.

01
Raven Maxi
The “Raven Maxi” dress is effortlessly chic and sexy – the structured detailing and high slit makes it a versatile look and easy to style from day to night.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Hanifa
02
Cici Mini Knit Dress
Don’t think twice about this one – she’s hot and will sell out quick. This luscious knit dress will accentuate your curves and highlight your melanin in the most beautiful way.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Hanifa
03
Isani Bodysuit
The “Isani” bodysuit is the most elegant way to highlight your figure, thanks to the cinch and boning detailing – available in emerald green and black. Dress it up with the Hanifa’s Amara skirt or pair it with denim for an elevated, casual look.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Hanifa
04
Kamil Top
Jazz up your wardrobe with Hanifa’s chrome “Kamil” top – the shoulder pad details and ruching around the waist is next level.
Courtesy of Brand

05
Amara Skirt
Make an elegant, fun statement wearing Hanifa’s sequin “Amara” skirt – available in emerald green and silver.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Hanifa
06
Amina Knit Pullover
The “Amina” pullover is one of the most stylish ways to stay warm when wearing sets or dresses like the one pictured, which is also available for purchase on Hanifa’s website.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Hanifa

