Getty Images

Fashion brand Hanifa didn’t disappoint a bit with their Fall/Winter 2021 collection. With yesterday, November 16, affectionately being dubbed “Hanifa Day,” fashion luminaries from all over descended over Washington, DC at the National Portrait Gallery to witness the beloved (and often viral) brand create magic yet again. There was a lot to celebrate last night — not only was it the brand’s 10-year anniversary, it was also the founder, Anifa Mvuemba’s birthday. To top it all off, the brand, just the night before, received the InStyle Future Of Fashion Award, proving that Hanifa’s reign has only just begun.

Leaving more to rejoice about were the fashions — a collection much larger than we’re used to seeing for Hanifa. With 35 looks to be exact, the collection was marked by pants with oversized cuffs, structured denims, ornate yarned fringe, dynamic patterns and coat masterpieces that looked like they belonged in the museum they were debuted in. The Dream collection was exactly that, a dream.

Of course, each model’s outfit was finished with one of the latest Hanifa shoe launches, a sleek sandal and knee-high boot silhouette crafted in an array of hues. The looks, which according to the brand, “represent the past, present and future of Hanifa,” will be available online starting Friday, November 19.

Check out the looks ahead.