Insecure stylist Shiona Turini slipped character Kelli Prenny into a Hanifa azure swimsuit that shut down the California shore. With a sexy sliver of exposed skin running from actress Natasha Rothwell’s clavicle to navel, the choice of swimwear placed her on a style level of her own. Donned beside Molly’s crystal studded swimmie and Issa’s colorful cover up, the turquoise moment was the standout of Sunday’s episode.

The Hermosa beach party ‘fit was centered around a swimsuit from the brand’s resort collection, with Turini making the the robe and pants that accompanied the suit worn by Kelli’s character.

In case you didn’t already know, Hanifa is the Black brand that shattered the internet with a trailblazing virtual fashion show that infused major rhythm onto a 3D runway. The elegant suit is currently sold out but a two piece swimsuit in the same bold shade is currently available on their site.

The brand, founded by Anifa Mvuemba, is a favorite of major celebrities. Its designs have been worn by Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Hudson, Brooke Valentine, Ari Lennox, Zendaya, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Their capsule collection put the fashion streets in a chokehold.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the designer recently announced that she will be hosting her first ever live runway show at the National Portrait Gallery in her hometown of Washington D.C. Her choice reflects a growing decentralization of fashion’s most innovative presentations.

Turni began elevating the style of the characters on Insecure to match their burgeoning maturity in season four, and she has brought her sense of elegance into its final season. In the second episode of the series finale season she styled an entire fashion show with looks from Pyer Moss founder Kery Jean-Raymond (who appeared in a slick cameo).

Catch more season five looks on Insecure Sunday nights on HBO at 10pm EST.