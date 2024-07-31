Gucci

In exciting news, Gucci has revealed the fifth cohort of its Gucci Changemakers North America Scholarship Program. For 2024, a report explains that 12 scholars have been selected to receive an academic scholarship. According to WWD this furthers the brand’s commitment “to nurturing underrepresented talent and promoting creativity within their communities.”

Initially launched in 2019, the Gucci Changemakers North America led to Gucci strengthening its commitment to “bringing meaningful change to the fashion industry” reads a report. Accompanied by support to nonprofit organizations through the multiyear Impact Fund, the Gucci Changemakers North America Scholarship Program is unique. It aims to uplift while empowering undergraduate students. These individuals share a core goal of pursuing design and other endeavors within the fashion industry.

A focus of the scholarship: keying in on these “students with unmet financial need who are interested in the fashion and design industry,” reports WWD.

No surprise here, the 12 scholars are aiming for an assortment of career paths as previously mentioned. Each scholar will receive an academic scholarship of $20,0000. Mentorship and virtual internship opportunities will be received through Gucci Americas.

The 2024 scholarship recipients include the following: Aaminah Syed, Marist College; Alan Rosas, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Amanda Fair, California State University, Los Angeles; Anya Dillard, Rutgers University; Azire Muhammad, Centenary College of Louisiana; Christopher Seng, Parsons School of Design; Faith Crawford, Howard University; Gregory Parks, Rhode Island School of Design; Jayda Murray, North Carolina State University; Mariana Segura, Savannah College of Art and Design; Matthew Beeston, Parsons School of Design, and Saima Tate, LIM College.

Stay tuned for more details on the Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund–these recipients will be unveiled in the fall.