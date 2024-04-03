I must confess, I am and always will be a jumpsuit enthusiast. With age, I’ve embraced and celebrated my evolving body, rejecting societal norms that dictate what I should wear. As a man who chooses to wear women’s clothing, I challenge the stereotype of gendered fashion. For me, clothing transcends traditional boundaries; it’s about personal preference over societal expectations. That’s why jumpsuits, with their effortless style and flattering fit, have become staples in my wardrobe. When seeking the perfect fit for my curvy figure, my go-to choice is always Good American.

As someone who spends a great deal of time browsing through different clothing options to find pieces that flatter my curvy figure, I was thrilled when I found this Good American jumpsuit. Having previously flaunted the Fit For Success Light Compression Jumpsuit in a short-sleeved version in green on a trip, its allure was undeniable, so I bought it again in the long-sleeved version.

Good American’s best-selling jumpsuit, now available in a long sleeve version, exudes Canadian tuxedo charm. With its curve-hugging compression denim, it holds, lifts, and flatters the figure. The jumpsuit features a collar, buttoned chest pockets, and side pockets; it also comes with buckles to cinch your waist and give you an hourglass figure. I decided to test its appeal at special occasions to see if it would garner praise and turn heads.

On my first mission, I wore the jumpsuit during New York Fashion Week. While walking backstage at Altuzarra show, several editors, models, and influencers complimented me on the outfit. Prior to slipping into the jumpsuit, I make sure my hair, makeup, and nails are flawlessly done. I paired the jumpsuit with my Calvin Klein peacoat and my signature Lord & Taylor black tote bag that I’ve had since 2018. For the shoes, I wore my Steve Madden Troopah Black Leather Boots.

Adhering to meticulous grooming, the compliments on the overall look flowed. One compliment that stood out to me was that the jumpsuit accentuates my curves and makes my butt look big. Its versatility shone as it effortlessly transitioned from day to night.

On my second mission, I wore a jumpsuit when I attended SXSW in Austin, Texas. I wore a pair of white While I was there, Elaine Welteroth walked into the room and exclaimed, “Okay, jumpsuit, I see you.” In addition to Welteroth’s recognition, tourists eagerly sought its origin, adding it to their carts upon learning of its Good American origin. This time I paired the jumpsuit with tan suede boots and a cowboy hat for a day of touring Texas in western fashion.

Lastly, for the third and final occasion, I wore it to an auto show outing with my friends in NYC. As we strolled down the street, a man leaving the gym caught my eye with a subtle wink. Later, at a charming restaurant for dinner, the waiter’s repeated winks sparked curiosity, so I entertained the possibility of exchanging numbers after our meal, adding an unexpected twist to the evening.

After testing the jumpsuit, it became clear: it’s the quintessential choice for any occasion. An additional styling tip would be to add earrings or a necklace with a slight touch of sparkle to stand out in the crowd even more. Ladies, for an unforgettable impression, consider this curve-enhancing jumpsuit your secret weapon.