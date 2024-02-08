Emma Grede On Why Victoria Monét Is An Empowering Good American Campaign Star

Good American

Grammy Award winner Victoria Monét stars in one of the latest Good American campaigns. The campaign features curated denim styles and best-sellers from the brand’s leather collection. Monét’s presence in this Spring 2024 campaign was intentional from CEO Emma Grede’s perspective. In an email, Grede expresses that Monét is the personification of empowerment.

“Working with Victoria on this campaign was incredible!” Grede explains. “Her passion for authenticity and empowering women aligns perfectly with Good American’s values and she looks absolutely stunning in our spring collection.” “She brought her unique styling perspective, and infectious energy to the campaign shoot, and we were thrilled to share it with our Good American community. She has accomplished so much—across her career and in her personal life as a mother—and we couldn’t have been more excited to work together.”

For 15 years Monét had worked hard writing other people’s songs in the music industry. Her first studio album, Jaguar II won her three awards at the 66th Annual Grammys. The grit and hard work she has brought to her craft is a defining factor that we believe led to her inclusion in this specific campaign.

As a female CEO, Grede’s core ethos at Good American has been to elevate feminine power. She’s proud of her work towards creating a space in fashion for all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. This campaign is no exception. “My goal as CEO is to celebrate feminine power by not just making Good American a brand, but a movement that celebrates and uplifts the feminine spirit, embraces women of all body sizes, and motivates other brands and the fashion industry as a whole to do the same,” she expresses in an email.

Regarding how Grede conceptualizes a campaign like this one, she details that she begins by identifying the core message she wants to evoke with the pieces, and then keys in on the individuality of a rising star or celebrity to feature like Monét. Grede loves spotlighting women who are chartering a path or others in their respective industries while bringing concepts to life, like Monét.

In the campaign, Monét is seen wearing denim on denim looks with even her knee-high boots made in a denim fabric. The all-black and all-white leather looks paired with a moto-style jacket paired stylishly alongside matching heeled boots exude the level of confidence that Grede was aiming to convey. Monét also dons a denim tube dress and denim tube tops with matching jeans. Another new denim shoe that is showcased is a leopard print knee-high boot with a skinny heel. One of Grede’s favorite pieces in the collection is the Oversized Faux Leather Moto Jacket and the Light Compression Extreme Flare Jeans which are both perfect for transitional looks.

Shop Good American’s Spring ’24 collection on goodamerican.com. Prices range from $35 to $259.