Gabrielle Union Stuns In Schiaparelli At Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Gabrielle Union opted for a striking number to attend the Schiaparelli presentation at Paris Fashion Week. Union’s stylist Thomas Christos Kikis was the master behind the eloquent gown she wore when posing on the steps before heading into the star-studded show.

The sheer detailing on Union’s gown by Daniel Roseberry was head-turning. Panels throughout the black dress evoke a sensual energy. Alongside these panels, pieces of fabric offer a hint of privacy. Paired with her short haircut, a bob, and natural makeup, the creation she wore is a bit risqué. However, it works since the actress regularly experiments. At one point of the day, she also donned a lengthy blazer coat atop–this was a chic addition.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

In matters of personal style, Gabrielle has not disappointed us recently. In October, she wore an exquisite sequined number by Elie Saab to the Academy Museum Gala, which was designed in a deep plum hue. Another exciting moment? When Union arrived to last year’s Met Gala in a dreamy custom gown by Michael Kors. This dress which consisted of a lengthy train and distinct sequined detailing was perhaps my favorite look she wore in 2025–it was worn with jewelry by Tiffany & Co. For another press appearance last April, she wore a stunning black-and-white custom gown by Staud.

Union’s latest fashion moment sends a message that the year ahead for her is sure to be filled with fun and fantastical ensembles. Especially if Gabrielle and Thomas continue their fruitful creative partnership.