It was announced way back in 2020 that designer Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God was going to be in partnership with the German athletic brand Adidas. The only thing to come of that announcement was an exhibition in Shanghai called INNERSECT of yellow hooded sweatshirts earlier this year. Most recently, Adidas dropped a collection that had a very similar aesthetic to Fear Of God’s brand voice, color pallet, and overall design. Lorenzo cleared up any confusion among some streetwear enthusiasts and fans of both brands. He went on to say that the recent “Remember The Why” collection by Adidas was “not involved or connected.”

However, the silver lining in all of this is that the first half of 2023 is going to be full of neutrals and three stripes and very well-tailored athleisure. The statement Lorenzo released goes on to give more reassurance to those who have been waiting patiently for this partnership to continue to come to fruition. “The partnership between adidas and Jerry Lorenzo has evolved over the past two years to a concentrated focus on the creation and development of Fear of God Athletics.”

The Athletics chain of Fear Of God has been brewing ideations for almost three years now, so to see that statement come out is a very exciting moment for luxury streetwear, and we will be keeping an eye out for a full campaign awaiting.